“Chelsea like him a lot” - Agent makes huge claim on Premier League giants’ interest in 22-year-old Brazilian winger

Chelsea are interested in signing Brazilian winger Mauricio Magalhaes Prado, as per his agent Andre Cury.

The Blues have recently made it a point to sign players under the age of 25 under the reign of Todd Boehly and Co. They've brought in the likes of Cole Palmer, Romeo Lavia, and Moises Caicedo, among others. A new name being linked with them is Mauricio Magalhaes Prado.

The 22-year-old midfielder's agent Cury recently spoke about his client's future, saying on Revista Colorado (via Sport Witness):

“I know [Chelsea] like him a lot, but so far there have been no enquiries. He’s got several enquiries from Europe.”

Mauricio played for multiple Brazilian clubs before joining Internacional from Cruzeiro in 2020. He has made 165 appearances for them, scoring 25 goals and providing 25 assists.

Mauricio was also part of Brazil's under-23 squad, which shockingly failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics 2024. He played under the captaincy of Andrey Santos, who joined Chelsea from Vasco da Gama in January 2023. He has yet to make an appearance for the Blues and is currently on loan at Strasbourg.

Mauricio, meanwhile, is contracted with Internacional until 2027 and as per Transfermarkt, his market value is €8 million.

Chelsea Supporters Trust express disappointment to club owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali

The Blues have had two abysmal seasons under the ownership of Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali. Chelsea finished 12th in the Premier League last season and went through four managers, permanent and caretaker.

They then hired Mauricio Pochettino last summer but the results haven't improved much. They lost in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool and will face Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals. They are 11th in the Premier League despite spending over £1 billion in transfer fees in the last two years.

Chelsea fans are understandably unhappy with the situation and the Supporters Trust recently wrote a letter to the owners. They highlighted the lack of communication about the actual project, mentioning how the club has become a 'laughing stock'. A part of the letter read (via ESPN):

"The current mood amongst supporters is critically low and cannot be ignored. The feeling that the club has become a 'laughing stock', both on and off the pitch, is growing.

"Supporters are saying that there currently seems a fast-growing lack of trust from much of the fanbase, especially matchgoers towards the board, partially due to severely limited communication. Many supporters have significant concerns about the short and long-term future of our football club."

The Blues beat Leicester City 4-2 at home in the FA Cup quarter-finals in their last game. They will next host Burnley in the Premier League after the international break on March 30.