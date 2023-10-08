Chelsea linked with surprise move for 23-year-old striker who was linked with Arsenal - Reports

Chelsea are prepared to make a move for Arsenal target Lois Openda in the January transfer window in their bid to improve their attack. The Blues have been linked with the Belgian striker, who only moved to RB Leipzig this summer.

Chelsea have struggled in front of goal in recent seasons, with Tammy Abraham their last player to score 15 league goals - in the 2019/20 campaign. They have spent huge amounts of money to try and rectify this anomaly, including a then-club record outlay on Romelu Lukaku in the summer of 2021, albeit unsuccessfully.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has spoken of a more prominent role in the club's transfer dealings from the new year, giving him more control. The Argentine manager has seen his side struggle in front of goal at the start of this season, with striker Nicolas Jackson among the chief culprits.

According to Fichajes, Chelsea are now prepared to sanction a move for Openda, who has been on the radar of London rivals Arsenal in the past. The 23-year-old Belgian has hit the ground running since arriving in Germany from RC Lens this summer.

Openda has found the net four times, adding two assists as well in seven Bundesliga appearances this season. The striker also has a goal in two appearances in the UEFA Champions League this season.

Chelsea keen to find solution to goalscoring problem

Chelsea signed Nicolas Jackson this summer alongside French forward Christopher Nkunku. The Blues looked like they had structured their attack around the Frenchman in preseason, only for him to suffer a serious injury before the season.

The Blues currently have Jackson and Armando Broja as their striking options, as they await Nkunku's return from injury. The duo have scored a combined four goals this season, barely enough to lead the side to the top end of the standings.

Chelsea have kept tabs on Napoli star Victor Osimhen and banned Brentford striker Ivan Toney, with both men their primary targets. The potential cost of both men may have seen the club look at alternative targets, such as Lois Openda.

The Blues have spent years searching for a specialist number nine to replicate the influence of Diego Costa, who is the club's last player to score 20 league goals. The performance of Openda in Lens colours last season and his start to life in Germany make him a good choice for the side.

Pochettino will work closely with the available players and the club's recruitment staff to find a solution to their goalscoring troubles. The return of Nkunku from injury will also play a key role in how the side perform this season.