Chelsea and Manchester United dealt blow as European giants close in on deal for player dubbed the 'German Pogba' - Reports

Bayern Munich are close to beating English sides Chelsea and Manchester United to the signing of German teenager Assan Ouedraogo from Schalke 04.

The German giants have already held talks with the representatives of the young midfielder, who is currently with Germany's U-17 team in Indonesia.

Schalke 04 youngster Ouedraogo is one of the finest young midfielders in Germany, having starred for the German club up to senior level. His progression has not gone unnoticed, with multiple top sides around Europe scrambling for his signature.

Chelsea have targeted most of the emerging youngsters around the world since the arrival of their new ownership. Their pursuit of Ouedraogo is in line with their attempts to sign a new young midfielder following their failed attempt to sign Gabriel Moscardo from Corinthians.

Bayern Munich have jumped to the front of the queue for the highly-rated 17-year-old, as director Christoph Freund has had a meeting with his representatives. The German champions hope to seal a deal for the youngster in the coming months, and he will cost around £15 million.

Ouedraogo has been likened to a young Paul Pogba due to his technical ability and passing range. The youngster is also on the radar of Manchester United, the former employers of Pogba.

Bayern Munich have been active in their recruitment of young players, having landed Australian gem Nestory Irankunda last month. They always look to sign the finest young players to aid their squad's progression and give the players time to blossom.

Ouedraogo has made 11 appearances for Schalke 04 in Germany's 2. Bundesliga this season and has a goal and assist to his name. He broke Julian Draxler's record as the club's youngest-ever goalscorer this season.

Manchester United and Chelsea are keen to add quality youngsters to their squad

Two of the Premier League's struggling giants, Chelsea and Manchester United, are keen to find their identities once more. They were the most successful clubs in England in the 2000s, but have fallen behind their rivals in recent years.

Chelsea have successfully launched their project in recent months by adding quality young players to their squad.

The Blues signed top teenagers such as Kendry Paez, Lesley Ugochukwu, Romeo Lavia, Deivid Washington, Angelo Gabriel, Dujuan Richards, and Diego Moreira this year.

Manchester United find themselves searching for an identity this season, and manager Erik ten Hag has not had enough time to implement youth progression. The club will look to provide the manager with quality young players who may progress to first-team regulars.