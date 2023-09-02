Chelsea new signing joins Lyon on loan in a surprise move hours after playing for youth side

Chelsea recently announced the loan exit of Diego Moreira, just two months after having acquired the 19-year-old attacker from Benfica.

With a season-long move to Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyon, Moreira officially joins the long list of loaned-out players at Stamford Bridge.

The youngster recently made his debut for the West London outfit, playing 45 minutes in Chelsea's 2-1 victory over AFC Wimbledon in the second round of the EFL Cup. Nevertheless, with the Blues investing heavily in attacking reinforcements this summer, Moreira was deemed surplus to requirements for the ongoing season, earning him a loan to Lyon for consistent first team football.

The 19th Chelsea player to represent a different team for the 2023-24 campaign, Moreira first gained recognition for his performances with Benfica's youth team. The 19-year-old attacker brilliantly showcased his attacking prowess in Benfica U19's run to the 2022 UEFA Youth League final, nabbing four goals and three assists on the way.

He capped off a brilliant European campaign by providing two assists in the final against RB Salzburg's youth team, as his side registered a comprehensive 6-0 win to lift the title. Moreira's heroics in the said competition won him his first-ever call-up to Benfica's first team in 2022, subsequently leading him to debut for the Eagles against Pacos de Ferreira in the Primeira Liga.

Despite his proven potential, the Belgium-born winger was soon demoted to the B-team again after refusing to sign a renewed contract with the club. Then-Benfica manager Luis Castro infamously labelled Moreira's situation 'difficult', effectively ostracizing him from the senior squad.

Possessing dual citizenship with Belgium and Portugal, Moreira has represented the Lusitanians at four youth levels and is yet to earn a call-up from the first team. Now on loan at Lyon, the talented winger has a golden opportunity to build on the potential he displayed in the 2022 UEFA Youth League before returning to England.

Chelsea dealt in three transfers on the deadline day

Following a busy summer that saw Chelsea recruit players left, right and centre, the Blues had a relatively quiet outing on the deadline day, only sanctioning one incoming transfer.

Their surprise interest in Manchester City's academy product Cole Palmer picked up pace as the window drew to a close, only materializing on the last day. The acquisition of the young Englishman ended up costing Chelsea a fortune, with the transfer fee reported to be €47m (source: Transfermarkt).

The deadline day also saw the departures of two players from Stamford Bridge, with forward Mason Burstow securing a loan move to Sunderland and Callum Hudson-Odoi getting transferred to Nottingham Forest.