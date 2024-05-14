Chelsea prepare £6.2 million offer to sign Brazilian defender: Reports

Chelsea FC are reportedly interested in signing 17-year-old right-back Pedro Lima from Brazilian Serie B club Sport. The Blues are said to be willing to offer a sum of £6.2 million to sign the talented defender, who has been dubbed to be the second-coming of Brazilian legend Cafu.

Ever since American business Todd Boehly took over the club, Chelsea have invested millions in signing young talents from Brazil. From the likes of Angelo and Andrey Santos to Deivid Washington, the Blues have continued to acquire wonderkids from the South American nation, building for the future.

Chelsea were also recently linked with signing teenage sensation Estevao 'Messinho' Willian. With negotiations reportedly progressing well for Willian's signature, they are now turning their attention to another rising star in Pedro Lima.

According to ESPN Brazil, Chelsea are prepared to table a £6.2 million offer to secure Lima's services from Sport. The proposed deal would initially see Lima joining French club Strasbourg on loan, providing him with valuable experience in a top European league.

Strasbourg, a club with close ties to Chelsea, have already welcomed several young talents from the London outfit, including Angelo and Andrey Santos. The Blues will likely continue to utilize Strasbourg as a destination for their loaned players, further enhancing their development.

Pedro Lima has already showcased his talents on the international stage, representing Brazil at various youth levels, including the U17 World Cup.

Chelsea enter the race with Manchester United to sign Barcelona defender

In addition to their pursuit of Lima, the Blues are reportedly eyeing to replace their departing centre-back Thiago Silva, who is set to join Brazilian outfit Fluminense next season. According to a report from Fichajes, the English giants have Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo on their radar as a potential replacement for Silva.

Araujo, a 25-year-old Uruguayan international, has impressed in La Liga and is considered a suitable candidate for the Premier League. The 25-year-old, who is one of the captains of Barca, has been linked with the move away from the Catalan club, with Manchester United keeping tabs on him as well.

Another European giant linked to sign the Barcelona defender is Bayern Munich. The German outfit were reported to be keenly interested in securing the signatures of Araujo in the winter transfer window, and could very well continue their pursuit for the Uruguayan.

Given Barcelona's financial difficulties, Chelsea could be in a prime position to secure the talented defender's services, potentially strengthening their backline for the upcoming season.