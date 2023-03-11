"Chelsea's money has started working", "My team is back" - Twitter reacts as the Blues defeat Leicester 3-1 in the Premier League

Football fans on Twitter erupted as Chelsea beat Leicester City 3-1 in their Premier League away clash on Saturday. The Blues now have 37 points in 26 matches so far this season.

The west London club have now won three consecutive games across competitions. A league win over Leeds United last weekend and a mid-week win over Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League are the other two victories in this resurgent run of form.

Ben Chilwell opened the scoring with a volleyed goal at the King Power Stadium. While Patson Daka restored parity with his 39th minute strike, Kai Havertz scored in first-half injury time to put Chelsea back in the lead. Mateo Kovacic added another late in the second half to make the result a formality.

The Blues' fans were buzzing on social media after the win, claiming that their beloved club is back on track. One fan wrote:

"Chelsea have won a game, scored 3 goals against 12 men (should have been 9) and won 3 on the bounce. My team is back."

Another fan said that the club's spending spree in January is finally paying its dividends. He wrote on Twitter:

"Chelsea's money has started working!!!!"

Here are some of the best reactions from football fans across Twitter after the game:

Chelsea manager Graham Potter reacted to the win against Leicester City

After his team's Premier League win against Leicester City, manager Graham Potter pointed out that it has been a good week for the Blues.

They have now won three matches this week. Potter further stated that his side could have scored a few more against the Foxes had they not squandered opportunities. He said (via football.london):

"It's been a really good week. Three good wins. To back it up today is really good from the players because it's not easy. I'm delighted for the fans, they were fantastic. We were a couple inches away from more goals. It was our quality in the end that saw us over the line."

Potter added:

"It's been a team performance over the week. It takes time to develop that, but the spirit is growing. The togetherness I really like, fighting to play, ready to play. Marc Cucurella has been out of the squad for a while but has now put in two great performances. It epitomises what we're looking for."

Chelsea will return to action on March 18 as they take on Everton in a Premier League home clash.

