Chelsea's stance on Mauricio Pochettino's future at the club amid poor performances comes to light - Reports

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino will not be sacked as long as there's a chance of qualifying for Europe, according to The Telegraph.

The Blues have been in turbulent form under the Argentine boss this season. They are 10th in the Premier League table after recording eight wins, four draws, and eight losses.

The west London outfit are 12 points adrift of the top four, with Arsenal occupying the last UEFA Champions League spot. While qualifying for the competition would be a herculean task given the club's form this campaign, Chelsea do have a shot at European football next season.

If they manage a turnaround in form, the Blues could climb up the league table. Pochettino's side are only six points behind sixth-placed West Ham United, meaning a spot in the UEFA Europa League could be up for grabs.

The Blues could also qualify for the tournament if they go on to win the FA Cup this season. Additionally, the club could secure a spot in the UEFA Europa Conference League should they lift the Carabao Cup this season or finish seventh.

As per the aforementioned outlet, while Chelsea's hierarchy remain keen on securing European football this season, Pochettino's future at the club is not entirely dependent on it.

The Blues will next face Fulham in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, January 13.

"Ask every defender a question” - Ex-Chelsea star tells Raheem Sterling to 'be more direct' after Middlesbrough loss

Chelsea suffered a 1-0 defeat in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final clash against Middlesbrough on Tuesday, January 9. Hayden Hackney scored the match-winner for his side in the first half.

Former Blues star Pat Nevin criticized Raheem Sterling for his lacklustre performance in the encounter. The pundit insists that the England international needs to be more direct, saying (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“Sterling has to be more direct, we know about his capabilities, we know how special he is. He has to use that directness a little bit more often… Get the ball, turn, and ask every defender a question.”

Despite playing the full 90, Sterling failed to make a major impact on the game. He registered just one shot and had only five touches in the opposition box (via FotMob).

The former Manchester City forward has made 23 appearances across all competitions for the Blues this season, scoring seven goals and providing six assists.