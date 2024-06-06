"Chelsea have scouted him" - Fabrizio Romano says Blues are keen on player linked with move to Manchester United

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Chelsea have scouted Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez for a potential summer move. Premier League rivals Manchester United are also eyeing the defender.

The Blues have spent upwards of €1 billion in transfers in the last three transfer windows. They are, however, still in the market for a forward, an experienced goalkeeper, and a left-back.

The west London outfit acquired the services of Ben Chilwell from Leicester cityin 2020. While he helped Chelsea win the UEFA Champions League in 2021, his stint at the club has been plagued with injuries. Furthermore, his defensive capabilities arguably not being at par with his attacking play make him a liability for the Blues.

Kerkez's pace coupled with his aggression make him a great fit for the Premier League giants, given he can also play as a left-winger. As per Fabrizio Romano, the west London club have been admirers of the 20-year-old but might face competition from The Red Devils.

Here's what he told CaughtOffside (via TBR Football):

"A very good talent and one of the most interesting left-backs around Europe, doing very well after a fantastic season, making a great impact in the Premier League with Bournemouth. We already said in February, in March, that Man United were looking at left backs, and Milos Kerkez is one of the players they appreciate for that position.

"He’s not the only one, but is one of the options they are discussing internally and could be a solution for the summer transfer window. Also, Chelsea have scouted him, but at the moment there’s no direct contact."

Bournemouth acquired Kerkez's services from AZ Alkmaar for a reported fee worth £15.5 million. Given the 20-year-old's portfolio coupled with interest from other clubs, it's likely that Chelsea may have to shell out a lot of cash to acquire his services.

However, with how the last three transfer windows have gone, the Blues won't mind spending big on young talent.

Chelsea to compete in the Europa Conference League

Despite finishing sixth in the Premier League last season, the Blues will compete in the Europa Conference League as opposed to the Europa League.

This is because Manchester United won the FA Cup after defeating Manchester City 2-1 in the final. The Red Devils had an underwhelming season, finishing eighth in the Premier League, their worst-ever finish in the league.

However, they ended the season with silverware after winning the FA Cup. As for Chelsea, a top-six finish looked unlikely with how the season unfolded for them. Despite turning things around in the dying embers of the season, the Blues will feature in the third tier of European competition.