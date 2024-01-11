Chelsea set transfer fee to consider sale of Conor Gallagher in January - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly willing to sell influential midfielder Conor Gallagher this month if a club meets their valuation, which has been set at £55-60 million. The Blues consider the England international, who is one of their captains this season, to be a saleable asset in this window.

Gallagher has been one of the most important players for Chelsea this season, performing at an impressive level. Manager Mauricio Pochettino's arrival at the club seems to have helped the 23-year-old find another level to his game.

Under their new ownership, Chelsea have decided to make players available for transfers once they have two years left on their contract with the club. Conor Gallagher's contract is set to expire at the end of the 2024-25 season, leading the club to make him available for sale, as per Ben Jacobs.

The Blues want at least £45 million guaranteed plus £10-15 million in add-ons to sell the midfielder, who has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur. The west London side had earlier tried to sell him to Everton in January 2023, but he rejected a move to the Toffees.

Chelsea have developed a habit in the last year of selling their stars to their rivals in the Premier League. Two-time Player of the Year Mason Mount now plays for Manchester United, and Jorginho and Kai Havertz now plays for Arsenal. However, the Blues and Spurs haven't done business in men's senior team since Gus Poyet's move in 2001.

Gallagher is a hugely popular figure at Stamford Bridge, especially as he is one of the club's academy graduates. He has played 24 matches this season, providing four assists. He has also captained the team several times in the absence of Reece James and Ben Chilwell.

Pochettino has spoken about the importance of the midfielder this season, but the club are willing to sell him. Conor Gallagher is happy at Stamford Bridge but will move if he feels the need to.

Conor Gallagher heading for Chelsea exit

Chelsea were ruthless at selling players in the summer, with a number of academy graduates sent to other teams. Mount joined Manchester United for around £55 million, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi also left the club.

Conor Gallagher has been at the club since the age of eight and was in the squad that won the UEFA Europa League in 2019. The midfielder had four loan spells before he finally made his debut in the 2022-23 season.

Gallagher comes from a family of Blues fans and has fulfilled his childhood dream of playing for and captaining the club. He has tried to stay on at the club, but they seem intent on selling him, and he will be open to leaving under the circumstances.