Chelsea star provides positive injury update as he posts on Instagram

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana recently provided a positive injury update on his Instagram story.

The 22-year-old suffered an ACL injury on July 17 and hasn't made a single appearance this season. However, he has now provided a positive update on Instagram. On the 123rd day of his ongoing injury, Fofana posted a photo of wearing a pair of boots, with the caption:

"After long time. Alhamdulillah."

Fofana penned a seven-year deal with Chelsea when he joined the Blues from Leicester City in 2022. The Stamford Bridge club shelled out a massive £75 million for the Frenchman.

However, his first season at the club was also marred with injuries as the youngster was out of action for 126 days due to two different knee injuries. He made 20 appearances last term, scoring two goals.

Mauricio Pochettino's side have suffered multiple injury issues in their defense this season. Benoit Badiashile was also out for an extended period of time due to a hamstring injury he suffered in May. He has made only one appearance this season.

Marc Cucurella and Mauricio Pochettino showed their support towards Chelsea star Wesley Fofana after his injury

Wesley Fofana's persistent injury woes have limited the defender's playing time. He is yet to be involved in action as much as Chelsea fans hoped him to be since the big money transfer.

Both Mauricio Pochettino and Marc Cucurella expressed their grief when Fofana suffered the ACL injury back in July. Pochettino told the media at that point in time (via the Blues' official website):

"It’s really sad, really bad news. We feel all so sad. All we can do is help him. We know it’s a tough injury but we hope he can be as soon as possible with the team. We need to keep going. The competition is there, in one month we start, it doesn’t wait for anyone and we need to be ready to compete."

Cucurella echoed the same sentiment, telling the media:

"We hope everything goes well in his recovery and as soon as possible he can be ready before the end of the season."

Fofana arrived at Stamford Bridge with a lot of hype and expectations. With him nearing a return, Chelsea could be reinforced with the majority of the season to come.