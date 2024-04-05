Chelsea star's expletive ridden rant aimed at Mason Mount after win over Manchester United comes to light

During Chelsea's thrilling 4-3 victory over Manchester United at Stamford Bridge, Blues midfielder Enzo Fernandez and Mason Mount got into a war of words. While they could be seen talking to each other, the words were unclear but have now been revealed.

The Blues were winners in a seven-goal thriller, thanks to an incredible comeback and a hat-trick from Cole Palmer. He made it one of the most spectacular comebacks in the history of the league by scoring the third and fourth goal within 90 seconds during injury time.

Mason Mount made his first trip back to Stamford Bridge following his £60 million move to Manchester United. Supporters had conflicting emotions upon his return, with many expressing bitterness due to his previous affiliation with their club, and this poured onto the pitch as well.

Enzo Fernandez and Mount had a spat during the game, and right after the Blues went two goals up, the Argentine midfielder addressed Mount. He walked towards the Red Devils man, thumping the Chelsea badge on his shirt to show his allegiance, but his words were not heard.

However, a revelation from ESPN has shown Enzo Fernandez's remarks made during the altercation. The midfielder apparently said to Mount (via Albiceleste Talk):

"This is Chelsea, you c*nt, coward, coward, coward."

Chelsea secure 4-3 win over Manchester United: Match Report

Cole Palmer played a key role in Chelsea's exciting 4-3 victory over Manchester United in what may be dubbed the match of the season, as he scored his first-ever hat-trick. The Blues got off to a fast start in the encounter as Conor Gallagher scored in the fourth minute. Soon after, in the 19th minute, Cole Palmer gave the hosts a bigger advantage by converting a penalty.

Manchester United, though, did not take things easy. Moises Caicedo made a mistake that allowed Alejandro Garnacho to open the scoring for United in their comeback. Bruno Fernandes levelled the game just before halftime with a header, putting the Red Devils back in control.

Then, in the 67th minute, Garnacho scored again, this time with help from a perfect assist from Antony, giving United the lead for the first time in the game. They almost pulled off an incredible comeback to end the game 3-2, but there was more drama to come.

When the game was almost over, Noni Madueke was hauled down in the box, and the Blues were awarded a penalty in the 100th minute. Palmer took the penalty kick and converted it to put the scoreline at 3-3. Eighty-two seconds later, a deflected strike gave him his hat-trick and sealed their 4-3 victory.