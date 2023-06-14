Chelsea star has told club he wants to leave this summer, Manchester City and European giants interested in signing him - Reports

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz has reportedly told the Blues that he wants to leave the club this summer. Already, a couple of top sides are monitoring his situation, according to Jacob Steinberg.

The German international was among a handful of Chelsea first-team players who struggled during the just concluded 2022-23 football campaign.

Havertz ended last season with a total of nine goals and one assist in 47 games across all competitions for the west London club.

The 24-year-old has, however, been deployed as a false nine for the majority of his time at west London. Recall that Havertz is ideally an attacking midfielder, but his versatility has seen him operate in a variety of positions.

Such has seen him being used as a striker by previous Chelsea head coaches such as Thomas Tuchel, Frank Lampard, and not forgetting Graham Potter.

The player has now made his decision known to the club that he would love to leave this summer, after spending three seasons with the Stamford Bridge-based club.

Havertz joined the Blues in the summer of 2020, for a transfer fee in the region of £75.8 million, making him one of the club's most-expensive signings in history.

While he hasn't really lived up to his full potential at Chelsea, the Premier League giants are reportedly demanding a similar amount from clubs looking to sign the German.

Spanish giants Real Madrid are reportedly among the top clubs who have indicated interest in signing the 24-year-old forward.

Reports also reveal that Premier League heavyweights in Arsenal and Manchester City are also interested in the player. A move to his homeland Germany also cannot be ruled out, with Bayern Munich also interested.

Recounting when Chelsea star Kai Havertz revealed he enjoys playing as a number 9

Kai Havertz

One of the most versatile players in the current Blues first-team has to be the German forward Kai Havertz. The 24-year-old has demonstrated his ability to adapt to various positions in attack and midfield.

However, one role that has been very much familiar with his spell at Chelsea has to be the number nine or false nine role.

While ideally an attacking midfielder, Havertz has found himself leading the line for the Blues most of the time. He also acknowledged that he enjoys playing as a striker during an interview last season.

Speaking about the role during an interview, as seen on Chelsea's official website, after his side's 3-1 victory against Leicester City in March this year, he said:

"I like this position. It is quite a free role and I’m allowed to come deeper."

He continued:

"Having said that, I also like to play as a number nine, so having those options is good. Whatever the manager wants me to do for the team, I’m happy.

