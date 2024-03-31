Chelsea could start 2024-25 season with negative points - Reports

Chelsea could receive a points deduction ahead of the 2024-25 season. That's according to a report from Football Insider, which claims that the Blues are currently under investigation for reporting financial irregularities during the tenure of Roman Abramovich.

Recall that Abramovich's stint as Chelsea owner ended in 2022 after he was sanctioned by the UK government over alleged connections with infamous Russian president Vladimir Putin. Two years later, under new owner Todd Boehly, the Blues could now be penalized for violations committed during the reign of the former CEO.

Shedding light on the situation, Transfer Insider's correspondent Pete O’Rourke explained that Chelsea could receive a quick verdict for their alleged breaches after self-reporting their findings to the Premier League regarding the situation. This could attract a fine, a points reduction or even relegation.

Speaking on Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast, O'Rourke said:

“I think we could have a verdict before the start of next season. It would allow us to see what’s going on and I think that would clear up a lot of uncertainty and confusion."

"It obviously also allows Chelsea to know where they’re starting from,“ he added.

It seems challenges won't just stop coming for Chelsea. The Blues have endured a poor outing this season, languishing in the centre of the Premier League table and are well on course to end the campaign without silverware.

Mauricio Pochettino's men struggled against 10-man Burnley in the English top flight on Saturday, March 30, and were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

With the Blues now facing a potential point deduction ahead of next season, it doesn't get much worse than that.

What is next for Chelsea?

Following yesterday's disappointing result, the Pensioners will now look forward to bouncing back to winning ways when they return to action in the Premier League this week. They're scheduled to face Manchester United in a highly anticipated fixture at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, April 4.

After that, Mauricio Pochettino's men will go head-to-head with Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on April 7 before locking horns with Everton in another league encounter scheduled for April 15.

That said, the Blues are currently ranked 11th in the Premier League table with 40 points from 28 games, having recorded 11 victories, seven draws and 10 defeats to their name.