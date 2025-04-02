Chelsea suffer fresh blow ahead of Tottenham clash as Enzo Maresca confirms key player injury

Chelsea have been dealt an injury blow as midfielder Romeo Lavia is set for another spell on the sidelines after picking up an injury. The Blues are preparing to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Thursday, April 3, and coach Enzo Maresca has revealed that Lavia will not feature.

Ad

In his pre-match press conference, the former Leicester City boss shared news from his squad after the final international break of the season. He spoke about the 21-year-old Belgium international, revealing that he suffered a setback in training ahead of the Tottenham game.

Maresca said (via Athletic):

"He was doing better in terms of progress but unfortunately, one or two days ago he had a small problem, so we will see in the next hours."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lavia joined the Blues from Southampton in the summer of 2023 and has seen his development stunted by a series of injury problems. The midfielder has appeared just 14 times for Chelsea, nine of which have been starts, and has never played a full game for the side.

Romeo Lavia injured his hamstring in the first half of the league win over Tottenham on December 8 and made his return to action as a late substitute against Arsenal just before the international break.

Ad

The youngster was expected to kick on for the remainder of the season, but has now suffered yet another injury and is expected to spend time on the sidelines.

Key Chelsea trio set for return in Tottenham clash

Chelsea are prepared to welcome the trio of Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson, and Noni Madueke back from their respective injuries for the game against Tottenham. The trio of stars have spent time on the sidelines, missing a number of games for Enzo Maresca's side.

Ad

Striker Jackson was the first of the trio to suffer an injury, picking up a problem on transfer deadline day against West Ham United. He was soon joined by Madueke, who injured his hamstring in the league clash against Brighton & Hove Albion a few days later.

Palmer picked up his own injury just before the international break, causing him to miss the game against Arsenal and national team duty.

Maresca has had all three players back in training for the best part of a week, as pictures have shown, and has been working with them ahead of the Tottenham game. Chelsea have looked toothless in attack in recent games, and the return of Jackson, Palmer, and Madueke will provide them a huge lift.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback