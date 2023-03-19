Chelsea in talks with Premier League rivals to share stadium for four years - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly considering building a new stadium at Stamford Bridge that could cost up to £2 billion. The proposed project could see the Blues play away from Stamford Bridge for the next four years.

According to the Daily Mail, the west London outfit have Fulham's Craven Cottage, Wembley and Twickenham as options should they proceed with the project.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has reportedly begun talks with Fulham owner Shahid Khan about using their facilities as well.

The new stadium could be completed by 2030. However, independent experts have rendered this date to be optimistic.

The Daily Mail reports that the club's hierarchy are more than willing to put up the money, as they have shown with their transfer spending this season.

Boehly and Clearlake Capital took over the reins at Chelsea last summer after Roman Abramovich was forced to cede ownership due to the UK government's sanctions. The new ownership has certainly made a statement in their first season in charge.

The west London outfit spent in excess of £200 million in the summer transfer market, signing the likes of Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana, among others. Chelsea then spent a whopping £323 million in January, signing eight players in the process.

Boehly aims to build a world-class stadium at Stamford Bridge and may need to implement major changes to do so. The owners will have to build decking over the London Overground railway line in order to set up new stands.

"Its a step back" - Graham Potter on Chelsea dropping points against Everton

Chelsea drew 2-2 against Everton in the Premier League on Saturday (18 March), ending their three-game winning streak in all competitions. The Toffees equalized twice as the Blues dropped important points and remained 10th in the standings.

Joao Felix and Kai Havertz got on the scoresheet for the hosts while goals from Abdoulaye Doucoure and Ellis Simms rescued a point for relegation-threatened Everton.

After the match, Chelsea manager Graham Potter said in a press conference (via football.london):

"Result wise its a step back. Performance wise I think it was a step forward. We attacked well. Kai, Joao, CP were positive in the first half. There were individual performances that were positive but again, the feeling is frustration because we've dropped points."

Speaking about Everton's performance, he added:

"You have to credit Everton, they do what they do well. The ask you questions but most of the game we controlled it fairly well but the first goal is really disappointing because we spoke about that before the game. Then the second, we exposed ourselves to a big space."

The Blues will next face Aston Villa in a home Premier League clash on April 1.

