Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues contemplate signing Victor Osimhen; Romelu Lukaku opens up on nightmare summer, and more - October 12, 2023

Chelsea are working to get back to their best under new boss Mauricio Pochettino. The Blues appointed the Argentinean manager at their helm this summer, but his start to life at Stamford Bridge has hardly been rosy.

Meanwhile, the London giants are contempating signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. Elsewhere, on-loan striker Romelu Lukaku has shed light on a tumultuous summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on October 12, 2023:

Chelsea looking to sign Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen’s future at Napoli remains up in the air.

Chelsea consider Victor Osimhen the ideal candidate for the No. 9 role at Stamford Bridge, according to journalist Simon Phillips.

The Nigerian striker has been in red-hot form for Napoli recently, capturing the attention of the Blues’ hierarchy. The 24-year-old scored 31 goals and set up five in 39 appearances last season, helping his side win the league.

He has continued that golden run this campaign, amassing six goals and one assist in 10 outings across competitions. Pochettino is looking to add a proven striker to his arsenal and has his eyes on Osimhen.

The player’s contract with the Serie A champions expires in 2025, but he hasn’t signed a new deal yet. The London giants are huge admirers of the Nigerian and are expected to move for the player.

Romelu Lukaku opens up on nightmare summer

Romelu Lukaku left Stamford Bridge on a temporary move this summer.

Romelu Lukaku has revealed that he went through tough times in the summer before his eventual loan move to AS Roma.

The Belgian striker returned to Chelsea from his loan spell with Inter Milan and was expected to permanently join the Serie A giants. Lukaku was also linked with Juventus but ended up joining Roma on a temporary deal instead.

Speaking to the press, as cited by The Metro, the Belgian said that talking to former Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan and their current manager Jose Mourinho convinced him to move to the Stadio Olimpico.

“Most of the people in the room know me. You know that I don’t like to beat around the bush. I will speak in time, but if I really said how it all went last summer, everyone would be shocked.

"There were moments when I really could explode, five years ago I probably would have done that too. Now I have concentrated on what I can do best – playing football,” said Lukaku.

He continued:

“As soon as the negotiations (with Roma) started, I became well informed about the club, the supporters. I must also thank Radja (Nainggolan) who gave me a lot of information. I spent a lot of time talking to Jose Mourinho. The rest is work.”

Lukaku also shed light on a proposed move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, adding that he wasn’t ready to leave Europe just yet.

“I was honoured by that interest, but after the conversations, I was not completely convinced.

"They are the biggest club in the Middle East, and the league there will become one of the biggest in the world, but I didn’t want to leave Europe yet,” said Lukaku.

The 30-year-old has hit the ground running at Roma, scoring seven times in eight outings across competitions.

Moises Caicedo’s agent spills the beans on client's summer move

Moises Caicedo’s agent Manuel Sierra has opened up on an eventful summer. The Ecuadorian midfielder left Brighton & Hove Albion to join Chelsea in a British record £115 million move. The 21-year-old was also wanted by Liverpool, who were also willing to break the bank for the player.

Speaking recently, as cited by Sport Witness, Sierra said that the Blues had assured them that they would move mountains to bring Caicedo to Stamford Bridge.

“Chelsea was there to support us at all times. They told us that they were going to get us out of Brighton, that they would do everything possible. The whole operation became quite complicated, because Brighton wanted a lot of money. Liverpool came in. We didn’t expect that,” said Sierra.

He continued:

“They appeared suddenly. They made things difficult, but Chelsea supported the cause to finish in blue. We asked for time for the offer to be equalled and surpassed. It took days, but it came together.”

Caicedo has struggled since joining the London giants, though, and is yet to find his feet.