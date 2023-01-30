Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues submit colossal offer for Enzo Fernandez; club announce Malo Gusto signing, and more - January 30, 2023

Chelsea are expected to finish the transfer window on a high. Graham Potter is looking to further bolster his squad despite bringing in quite a few new names this month.

Meanwhile, the Blues have submitted a massive offer for Enzo Fernandez. Elsewhere, the London giants have announced the arrival of Malo Gusto. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on January 30, 2023:

Chelsea submit colossal offer for Enzo Fernandez

Enzo Fernandez is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have offered a player-plus-cash offer of €100 million for Enzo Fernandez, according to journalist Cesar Luis Merlo.

The Argentinean midfielder is a man on demand after a solid outing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The 22-year-old helped La Albiceleste lift the coveted cup, garnering wide accolades with his performances.

Fernandez was adjudged the Best Young Player of the tournament, prompting interest from the Blues. The London giants are eager to upgrade their options in the middle of the park, and the Argentinean is their preferred choice for the role.

Chelsea have been locked in negotiations with Benfica to chalk out a move, but the Portuguese side are reluctant to let him go without a fight.

César Luis Merlo @CLMerlo Nuevo embate del Chelsea para quedarse con Enzo Fernández: manifestó estar dispuesto a pagar €100M más algún jugador a elección.

*️⃣La decisión final será de Rui Costa, presidente del Benfica.

*️⃣El jugador, por ahora, no presiona y espera que se llegue a un acuerdo amistoso. Nuevo embate del Chelsea para quedarse con Enzo Fernández: manifestó estar dispuesto a pagar €100M más algún jugador a elección.*️⃣La decisión final será de Rui Costa, presidente del Benfica.*️⃣El jugador, por ahora, no presiona y espera que se llegue a un acuerdo amistoso. 🚨Nuevo embate del Chelsea para quedarse con Enzo Fernández: manifestó estar dispuesto a pagar €100M más algún jugador a elección. *️⃣La decisión final será de Rui Costa, presidente del Benfica. *️⃣El jugador, por ahora, no presiona y espera que se llegue a un acuerdo amistoso. https://t.co/HCl9PxKL4h

The 22-year-old is highly rated at the club, forcing the Blues to go to extra lengths to convince then. The London giants are now offering Benfica €100 million up front plus a player of their choice to part ways with Fernandez. The final decision is likely to be taken by Benfica president Rui Costa.

Fernandez has not pushed to leave and wants the two clubs to reach an amicable solution. The 22-year-old has 29 appearances across competitions this season for the Reds, scoring four goals and setting up seven more.

Blues announce Malo Gusto signing

Malo Gusto has joined Chelsea.

Chelsea have announced the signing of Malo Gusto. The 19-year-old has joined the Blues from Lyon and was immediately loaned back to the Ligue 1 side for the rest of the season.

The London giants were eagerly looking to secure more cover for Reece James in the squad and believe Gusto can be perfect for the job.

The Frenchman has been a regular for Lyon this season, scoring once in 15 appearances. He will complete the ongoing season with the French side and return to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Chelsea working on Thiago Silva extension, says Simon Phillips

Thiago Silva has defied his age this season.

Chelsea are working to tie Thiago Silva to a new deal, according to journalist Simon Phillips.

The 38-year-old has continued to impress on the pitch but is in the final six months of his contract. The Brazilian has featured heavily under Potter and is one of the key players in his squad.

LDN @LDNFootbalI Thiago Silva has now agreed terms on a contract extension at Chelsea - he’s going nowhere… Thiago Silva has now agreed terms on a contract extension at Chelsea - he’s going nowhere… ✅ https://t.co/HS4dDfGI15

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Phillips said that Silva is likely to accept the terms offered.

"I’ve been hearing positive things on this one the last couple of days, and I share the same information as what’s gone out there. Chelsea decided recently that they will be offering him this new contract, and Thiago Silva is willing to listen to the terms and pretty much accept the contract," said Phillips.

The Brazilian has played 23 times for the Blues this season across competitions, registering two assists.

PSG at only 5th! Paul Merson ranks his 5 favorites for the Champions League this season. Click here

Poll : 0 votes