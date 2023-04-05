Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool prioritising Mason Mount move; Blues advised to make 3 signings, and more - April 5, 2023

Chelsea were held to a goalless draw by Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday (April 4) in the Premier League. The London giants are 11th in the league table, 11 points behind Tottenham Hotspur in fourth.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are prioritsing a move for Blues midfielder Mason Mount. Elsewhere, the Blues have been advised to make three signings this summer. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on April 5, 2023:

Liverpool prioritising Mason Mount move

Mason Mount is wanted at Anfield.

Liverpool have made Mason Mount a priority target for the summer, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The English midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this year. The 24-year-old's contract runs out at the end of next season, but Chelsea have struggled to tie him down to an extension.

The Reds are already planning to take him to Anfield at the end of the campaign. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Mount's future could depend on who takes charge of the Blues next.

“One of Liverpool’s main targets this summer will be Mason Mount for sure. Let’s see what happens with the future Chelsea coach, and if that could change the player’s situation. … but Liverpool are following Mount’s situation and they appreciate him a lot," wrote Romano.

Mount rose through the ranks at the Blues and has registered close to 200 appearances.

Chelsea advised to make three signings

Ian Wright believes Chelsea haven't invested wisely in their squad.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has advised Chelsea to sign three players this summer. The Blues have struggled this season since a change in ownership and have already sacked two managers. Co-owner Todd Boehly has spent heavily in the squad but is yet to reap the benefits.

Speaking on The Kelly & Wrighty Show, Wright said that the London giants still need a new goalkeeper, midfielder and striker.

"They’ve spent (over) half a billion pounds, and they still for me need a goalkeeper, if I’m being totally honest. They still need a No.6, and they need a focal point centre forward. They’re nowhere near that. Since the (Roman) Abramovich era, it feels like they’ve spent that money, and they’re still nowhere," said Wright.

Chelsea are expected to invest in the squad this summer but will have to offload players to adhere to financial fair play norms.

Daniel Sturridge wants Blues to build team around Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku is due to return to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Former Blues striker Daniel Sturridge has advised the club to build a team around Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian striker was shipped off on a season-long loan to Inter Milan last summer. The 29-year-old has struggled this season, managing just six goals and one assist in 21 appearances across competitions.

However, speaking on Sky Sports, Sturridge said that Lukaku can get back to his best if a new manager builds a team around him.

"It depends on the manager. The new manager could come in and can build a team around him, and I think that is probably what Lukaku needs. We will see, hopefully whoever comes in will fancy him and give him an opportunity because he didn’t really get a good chance to come out and prove himself once again at Chelsea, it was a very short period of time," said Sturridge.

He added:

“So if he does come back and has a very good preseason, I am sure the manager will know this guy is a goal scorer. Maybe there are things that teams will want him to do more of, but in regards of scoring goals, Lukaku does that, that is what he is known for.”

Lukaku returned to the Blues in the summer of 2021, but his second stint at the club has been disappointing.

