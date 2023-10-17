"Chelsea would be trying to sign him for £100m right now" - Journalist makes hilarious claim about Blues star, lauds 'turnaround' this season

The Telegraph journalist Matt Law has heaped praise on Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, hailing his turnaround after being close to a summer exit.

Gallagher was linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in the summer, with London rivals Tottenham Hotspur interested in signing him. However, with Spurs unable to sell Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, they decided not to pursue the Englishman.

Gallagher has since proven to be a key player for the Blues under Mauricio Pochettino. He has made 10 appearances across competitions and registered one assist. The Cobham graduate has also donned the captain's armband in Reece James and Ben Chilwell's absence.

Hailing the midfielder's resurgence, Matt Law told London Is Blue Podcast:

“If Conor Gallagher was playing for Brighton, Chelsea would be trying to sign him for £100m right now. It’s a remarkable turnaround because he was on the list of players that Chelsea were trying to sell in the summer.”

Law's statement comes in reference to the west London side's recent hefty business with Brighton & Hove Albion. They signed Moises Caicedo for £115 million in the summer having signed Wesley Fofana for £75 million last summer.

Conor Gallagher, meanwhile, has made 55 senior appearances for Chelsea, contributing three goals and two assists.

Chelsea midfielder suffers injury setback, set to remain out for another month

As per Daily Mail, Romeo Lavia is set to remain out of action for another month as he continues to recover from an injury.

The Belgian midfielder is yet to make an appearance this season. Lavia was the subject of a big transfer battle between Chelsea and Liverpool in the summer. He eventually joined the former from Southampton in the summer for £58 million.

However, the 19-year-old is yet to make an appearance and is unlikely to make one anytime soon. The former Manchester City midfielder made 34 appearances for Southampton last season, contributing one goal and one assist.

Lavia's injury, however, is another blow for Mauricio Pochettino, who has a number of stars out of action. The likes of Ben Chilwell, Christopher Nkunku, and Reece James are currently out injured.

The Blues have had a tough start to the 2023-24 season as they sit 11th in the Premier League table with three wins, three defeats and two draws. They have, however, won their last three games across competitions and will look to continue the winning run against Arsenal on October 21.