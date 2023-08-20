"Child's play for Chucky" - Gary Lineker makes hilarious claim as Chelsea star scores equaliser against West Ham

Gary Lineker has craked a brilliant joke when reacting to Chelsea's Carney Chukwuemeka's strike against West Ham United on Sunday (August 20) in the Premier League.

Chukwuemeka restored pairty for the Blues and did so in impressive fashion. The young English midfielder cut inside and drilled a fine effort past West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola to draw the two sides level at 1-1.

Lineker has always been one to find the amusing side of things and gave a typically hilarious response to the goal. The Tottenham Hotspur legend made a reference to the Horror film Chucky, tweeting:

"He made that look easy did Chuckwuemeka. Child’s play from Chucky, you could say."

Last season was well and truly a horror show for Chelsea, as they finished lowly 12th in the league. Their summer transfer business was a disaster, as they went through four separate coaches (Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Bruno Saltor and Frank Lampard).

However, the Blues' appointment of Mauricio Pochettino looks to be an astute one thus far this summer. His side dominated proceedings during the first half against West Ham as the two sides headed into half-time at 1-1.

Chukwuemeka was particularly impressive, causing havoc for the Blues much like the terror toy Chucky. The English midfielder's goal was his first for the club, and he struck it superbly.

The 19-year-old joined Chelsea from Aston Villa last summer for £20 million. He struggled for game time last season, but Pochettino appears to be putting his trust in him.

Chukwuemeka does have fresh competition for a starting berth though following the arrivals of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia. His goal and first-half showing will have done his chances of continuing in the starting lineup no harm.

Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez misses penalty against West Ham

Enzo Fernandez missed a first-half penalty.

Enzo Fernandez had a golden opportunity to put Chelsea 2-1 up in the 43rd minute when the rampant Raheem Sterling won a penalty. The Argentine stepped up, having a previous record of scoring five out of five spot-kicks.

However, Fernandez's first as a Blues player ended in disappointment. as his tame effort was saved by Areola. The 22-year-old looked to the heavens. as he squandered a massive chance to put his side ahead.

West Ham had taken the lead in the seventh minute through Nayef Aguerd's back post header. James Ward-Prowse grabbed an assist on his debut with a superb corner.

However, Chukwuemeka's brilliant finish drew Pochettino's side level before Fernandez's penalty miss. The visitors were much the better side but couldn't make the most of their opportunities in the first half.