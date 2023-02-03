“City don’t look right” – Mark Lawrenson makes interesting prediction as Manchester City prepare to face Tottenham 

Pundit Mark Lawrenson has predicted Manchester City will share points with Tottenham Hotspur in their upcoming Premier League clash on Sunday, February 4.

City come into the game on the back of three straight wins across all competitions, including wins over Arsenal and Spurs themselves. However, their performances have arguably left a lot to be desired.

Antonio Conte's side, meanwhile, won their previous two games in all competitions, beating Fulham and Preston.

City beat Spurs 4-2 at the Etihad two weeks ago (January 20) after coming back from being 2-0 down at half-time. However, Lawrenson expects them to play out a draw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

In his column for Paddy Power, the former Liverpool defender wrote:

"It looks like Heung-min Son’s back to form, Harry Kane’s looking to break Tottenham’s all-time top scorer record but it’s Manchester City they’re up against. I’m going to go for a draw here which will really help Arsenal."

He added:

"City don’t look right and I’m not quite sure what’s happened but they could quite easily go and win all of the next 10-15 games and part of me thinks they might just do that, despite going for a draw in this one."

Prediction: Tottenham 1-1 Manchester City

Pep Guardiola on Harry Kane and Erling Haaland ahead of Tottenham vs. Manchester City

During the pre-match press conference, Pep Guardiola was asked about the comparison between Harry Kane and Erling Haaland.

The Manchester City manager said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I'm extremely happy with Erling. Of course, Tottenham are happy with Kane. What an exceptional player. The numbers he has done, more than the goals but the quaility."

He added:

"They didn't win a title so he's not a good player? He has proved the statistics isn't in the titles. He remains one of the best strikers I have seen in my life. Are managers bad if they don't win titles? Tottenham are happy to have him, we're happy with Erling who can give us many years."

Kane is second on the Premier League's goalscoring charts this season with 16 goals. He is only behind Haaland, who has incredibly scored 25 goals in his debut season in the English top flight.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet The top 3 scorers in the big 5 leagues:



🥇 Erling Haaland (25)

🥈 Harry Kane (16)

🥉 Folarin Balogun (14)

🥉 Robert Lewandowski (14)

🥉 Victor Osimhen (14) The top 3 scorers in the big 5 leagues:🥇 Erling Haaland (25)🥈 Harry Kane (16)🥉 Folarin Balogun (14)🥉 Robert Lewandowski (14)🥉 Victor Osimhen (14) 🚨 The top 3 scorers in the big 5 leagues:🥇 Erling Haaland (25)🥈 Harry Kane (16)🥉 Folarin Balogun (14)🥉 Robert Lewandowski (14)🥉 Victor Osimhen (14) https://t.co/2aaaWSdzvw

Incidentally, Manchester City made an attempt to sign Kane ahead of the 2021-22 season but Spurs rejected their bids. They eventually signed Haaland from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

