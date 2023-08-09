“Clear of that bum Ronaldo” - Fans react as Inter Miami ticket prices before and after Lionel Messi’s arrival emerge

One Twitter fan called Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest footballers of all time, a 'bum', after a post displayed how Lionel Messi's arrival in the MLS has impacted the league's ticket prices.

Messi joined MLS club Inter Miami as a free agent this summer after his Paris Saint-Germain contract expired on June 30. The Argentina captain has since taken US football by storm.

Since making his debut in the Leagues Cup against Liga MX side Cruz Azul, Messi has scored seven goals and provided one assist in four games. The numbers are quite astounding, to say the least.

The Argentine's arrival has also led to a rise in ticket prices of the team's games. ESPN shared information about how the ticket prices have risen since Messi joined the MLS club.

Before Messi joined Inter Miami, the average ticket price for their games was $31; after his arrival, they soared to as high as $252, marking an exponential rise.

Fans reacted to the same, with one taking a shot at the Argentine's long-time rival Ronaldo, tweeting:

"Messi is is clear of that bum Ronaldo."

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are still going strong

Both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are approaching the tail end of their illustrious careers. Messi is 36, while his long-time rival turned 38 in February.

Despite their age, both players are still going strong. The Portuguese has been showing his prowess for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr and has netted thrice this season.

Messi, meanwhile, has gotten off to a glowing start to life at Inter Miami. While both players have seemingly left their prime years behind, their performances show the duo's immense class and unparallel longevity.