"Clearlake's Chelsea, clear as mud" - Twitter explodes as Chelsea suffer shock 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest

Chelsea have been mocked by fans after suffering a shock 1-0 Premier League defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday (September 2).

There were signs throughout the first half that it was going to be a frustrating afternoon for Chelsea. They could have taken an early lead in the second minute when Raheem Sterling nearly got on the end of Ben Chilwell's cross. Ola Aima did well to deny the in-form English attacker.

The Blues then went close in the 20th minute when Conor Gallagher linked up well with Sterling. The English midfielder fired an effort over Forest goalkeeper Matt Turner's bar.

It was then the Tricky Trees' turn to attack in the 32nd minute when Taiwo Awoniyi did well to shake off Thiago Silva. He bent a shot just wide of Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez's goal.

Forest's hero Anthony Elanga entered the fray in the 45+3rd minute after Danilo went down with an injury. It wouldn't take long for the former Manchester United winger to make an impact.

Steve Cooper's side came out showing promise in the early stages of the second half and got their reward. Awoniyi did superbly following a mistake from Moises Caicedo to work the ball to Elanga. He made no mistake in sending the ball past Sanchez to give the visitors a surprise lead.

Chelsea dominated possession but lacked killer instinct and were often causing their own problems with silly mistakes. Cole Palmer was handed his debut in the 62nd minute as Mauricio Pochettino's side searched for a vital equalizer.

Jackson had the golden opportunity to equalize in the 82nd minute when Sterling cut the ball back to the Senegalese striker. However, his lunge saw the ball deflect off his shin and over the bar. It was despair for the west Londoners as the goal was gaping.

Thiago Silva went close in the 85th minute with an effort that was denied by Turner at his near post. Forest were on their longest run without an away win in the league having not won 11.

However, that changed today much to Chelsea's misery whose rebuild has been unable to inspire an upturn in performance much like last season.

English journalist Duncan Castles took a dig at the west Londoners' ownership:

"Clearlake's Chelsea, clear as mud."

Here's how Twitter reacted to a dismal day for the Blues:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Frank Leboeuf is disappointed Chelsea didn't move for Manchester United's new midfielder Sofyan Amrabat

Amrabat joined Manchester United on loan.

Chelsea spent big on new midfielders this summer, bringing the likes of Caicedo, 21, and Romeo Lavia, 19, to Stamford Bridge. However, their former defender Frank Leboeuf wanted them to try hijacking Manchester United's move for Sofyan Amrabat.

Leboeuf alluded to Amrabat's experience in comparison to Caicedo. The 27-year-old has played on the biggest stages, including at the 2022 FIFA World Cup where Morocco finished fourth. He told ESPN:

"Why didn’t you think about that guy? He would have been the perfect player to pair with Enzo Fernandez. Yeah they got Moises Caicedo, but for over £100m!"

Leboeuf continued by insisting that Amrabat would have been a bargain for the Blues. He cost the Red Devils a loan fee of £8.5 million but was made available by Fiorentina for £30 million:

"I see that guy going to United on loan, he can then be bought for [a total fee of] £30m. That would have been a bargain."

Amrabat was in fine form last season for the Serie A side as they finished runners-up in the UEFA Europa Conference League and the Coppa Italia. He made 49 appearances across competitions, providing one assist as Vincenzo Italiano's midfield engine.