"Clown club" "Xavi hasn’t done enough to deserve a renewal" - Twitter explodes as Barcelona play out 0-0 draw against Getafe

By Apratim Banerjee
Modified Apr 16, 2023 22:27 IST
Barcelona were held to a goalless draw
Barcelona were held to a goalless draw in their latest La Liga showdown against Getafe on Sunday, April 16. Fans on Twitter reacted angrily as Xavi's side dropped two points.

The clash at Coliseum Alfonso Perez was a cagey affair from the beginning as neither side could create clear cut chances.

Unsurprisingly, Barcelona led the shot count, 15 to 5, and had the majority of the possession, 67 percent. The league leaders, however, couldn't find the back of the net.

Barca hold an eleven-point lead over Real Madrid atop the La Liga table despite their draw against Getafe. The Blaugrana now have 73 points on the board after 29 matches. They will play Atletico Madrid next in a La Liga home clash on April 23.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter after Barcelona's draw against Getafe:

@RafaelH117 Absolute nonsense He's not better than both VALVERDE and KOEMANbarça is a clown club
These fans climbed a tree to watch Getafe vs. Barcelona. https://t.co/uLCSq1oOOy
💯 Games for @ANSUFATI!Congratulations, Ansu 👏👏👏 https://t.co/tPe1AArSJo
Meanwhile during Getafe 🆚 Barcelona 😂🌳 https://t.co/oc8Gy4B741
Getafe showing us why Barcelona do not deserve the league. Thoughts on the first half Getafe fans . https://t.co/IROpBtgWMp
HT: Getafe 0-0 Barcelona. https://t.co/KTvEXotuaM
⏰ Halftime in Getafe0️⃣ Getafe0️⃣ Barça#GetafeBarça https://t.co/aQBIHOi7RG
Barcelona in the first half against Getafe: 1 shot on target. https://t.co/6UePNLP3r4
🥶 🥶 🥶 🥶¡Al palo el @FCBarcelona_es! (bis)#LaLigaSantander#GetafeBarça https://t.co/PxRgWRZe6Q
Chinese scouts watching raphinha and lewadisney https://t.co/QmDgDJQ2Dr
Raphinha fuming at Xavi ffsssss he's getting shipped back to Bangladesh in the summer https://t.co/VloN08ufqU
Raphinha and Balde both hit the post! 🤯#GetafeBarça https://t.co/nt3HlUuyyx
My honest reaction watching Raphinha play https://t.co/TonKKeZWYh
Lewandowski without pedri and dembele. https://t.co/RKbgZ08O5r
O clima esquentou entre Lewandowski e Damian Suárez. https://t.co/bIDlKoMvzk
43 year old Xavi is better than Gavi 😭😭https://t.co/O8t8SQNLtI
Xavi gotta be the worst dressed manager in Barca history I never seen a more sauceless human being in my life
Xavi hasn’t done enough to deserve a renewal. Barcelona needs to wait and judge the team in the first half of the next season before committing to him.
Xavi really fooled us all with that 12 points lead and that 3 consecutive Classico wins, Barcelona is playing like Chelsea under Lampard https://t.co/Xbh5Hweosh
Raphinha brother its time https://t.co/42NcXkSOuf
FT: Getafe 0-0 Barcelona.Xavi's team fail to win a game for the 3rd time in a row. The gap with Real Madrid is now 11 points. https://t.co/Hw4XhR0zkP
With the way Xavi and his boys are playing nowadays they are capable of bottling the league although they are 11 points ahead. 😬 https://t.co/TH5i47zXKj
Xavi? Should we be scared? Because I don’t understand anymore. Since Real Madrid beat us 4-0, we haven’t been the same https://t.co/osOpbhMaaE
I am trying to understand why Xavi will be experimenting with player’s their position in such a crucial time for Barcelona https://t.co/rvlj399MOz
"Xavi's home has been drone striked" https://t.co/mqnwrrgBp3
Xavi wants goal and he brings in Ansu Fati https://t.co/RLhJBXQU38
Xavi deserves to be beaten in Barcelona town centre if he somehow manages to bottle the league

Former Spanish referee showed his support for Barcelona amidst the Negreira controversy

Barcelona have been accused of paying the former vice-president of the refereeing committee, Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, €7.2 million between 2001 and 2018.

Former Spanish referee Eduardo Iturralde recently showed his support for the Blaugrana, claiming that he doesn't believe Barca paid the referees. Iturralde told MARCA about the incident:

“The most serious thing that has happened to Spanish football and one of the most serious in the world. The fact that a club has paid a vice president seems very serious to me.”

Iturralde added:

“This is about a club that has wanted to have profits or whatever with a vice president who has sold them smoke and they have bought the smoke from millions. But that money hasn’t ended up in any referee. Enriquez has not had any influence with any referee.”

Further showing his support for the Blaugrana, he said:

“I would put my hands in the fire. Barcelona never bought referees. Laporta should explain everything, where the money is. I hope you clarify everything, tell me where the money is. If you don’t tell me where the last euro is, don’t do the press conference. If it’s not going to be like that, don’t go out. For the sake of football, the best thing is for Laporta to say where he is on Monday.”

Fans are still waiting for a final verdict on the matter, which is considered one of the most serious incidents in the recent history of Spanish football.

