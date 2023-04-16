"Clown club" "Xavi hasn’t done enough to deserve a renewal" - Twitter explodes as Barcelona play out 0-0 draw against Getafe

Barcelona were held to a goalless draw in their latest La Liga showdown against Getafe on Sunday, April 16. Fans on Twitter reacted angrily as Xavi's side dropped two points.
The clash at Coliseum Alfonso Perez was a cagey affair from the beginning as neither side could create clear cut chances.
Unsurprisingly, Barcelona led the shot count, 15 to 5, and had the majority of the possession, 67 percent. The league leaders, however, couldn't find the back of the net.
Barca hold an eleven-point lead over Real Madrid atop the La Liga table despite their draw against Getafe. The Blaugrana now have 73 points on the board after 29 matches. They will play Atletico Madrid next in a La Liga home clash on April 23.
Former Spanish referee showed his support for Barcelona amidst the Negreira controversy
Barcelona have been accused of paying the former vice-president of the refereeing committee, Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, €7.2 million between 2001 and 2018.
Former Spanish referee Eduardo Iturralde recently showed his support for the Blaugrana, claiming that he doesn't believe Barca paid the referees. Iturralde told MARCA about the incident:
“The most serious thing that has happened to Spanish football and one of the most serious in the world. The fact that a club has paid a vice president seems very serious to me.”
Iturralde added:
“This is about a club that has wanted to have profits or whatever with a vice president who has sold them smoke and they have bought the smoke from millions. But that money hasn’t ended up in any referee. Enriquez has not had any influence with any referee.”
Further showing his support for the Blaugrana, he said:
“I would put my hands in the fire. Barcelona never bought referees. Laporta should explain everything, where the money is. I hope you clarify everything, tell me where the money is. If you don’t tell me where the last euro is, don’t do the press conference. If it’s not going to be like that, don’t go out. For the sake of football, the best thing is for Laporta to say where he is on Monday.”
Fans are still waiting for a final verdict on the matter, which is considered one of the most serious incidents in the recent history of Spanish football.