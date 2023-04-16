"Clown club" "Xavi hasn’t done enough to deserve a renewal" - Twitter explodes as Barcelona play out 0-0 draw against Getafe

Barcelona were held to a goalless draw in their latest La Liga showdown against Getafe on Sunday, April 16. Fans on Twitter reacted angrily as Xavi's side dropped two points.

The clash at Coliseum Alfonso Perez was a cagey affair from the beginning as neither side could create clear cut chances.

Unsurprisingly, Barcelona led the shot count, 15 to 5, and had the majority of the possession, 67 percent. The league leaders, however, couldn't find the back of the net.

Barca hold an eleven-point lead over Real Madrid atop the La Liga table despite their draw against Getafe. The Blaugrana now have 73 points on the board after 29 matches. They will play Atletico Madrid next in a La Liga home clash on April 23.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter after Barcelona's draw against Getafe:

Brahim🇸🇳 @KingBrahim79

He's not better than both VALVERDE and KOEMAN

barça is a clown club @RafaelH117 Absolute nonsenseHe's not better than both VALVERDE and KOEMANbarça is a clown club @RafaelH117 Absolute nonsense He's not better than both VALVERDE and KOEMANbarça is a clown club

ESPN FC @ESPNFC These fans climbed a tree to watch Getafe vs. Barcelona. These fans climbed a tree to watch Getafe vs. Barcelona. https://t.co/uLCSq1oOOy

GHANA DENVER #RTTJ🦍 @gh_Denver Getafe showing us why Barcelona do not deserve the league. Thoughts on the first half Getafe fans . Getafe showing us why Barcelona do not deserve the league. Thoughts on the first half Getafe fans . https://t.co/IROpBtgWMp

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Barcelona in the first half against Getafe: 1 shot on target. Barcelona in the first half against Getafe: 1 shot on target. https://t.co/6UePNLP3r4

K @Aryafooty Chinese scouts watching raphinha and lewadisney Chinese scouts watching raphinha and lewadisney https://t.co/QmDgDJQ2Dr

OGi 🐐 @PSGOgi Raphinha fuming at Xavi ffsssss he's getting shipped back to Bangladesh in the summer Raphinha fuming at Xavi ffsssss he's getting shipped back to Bangladesh in the summer https://t.co/VloN08ufqU

🇳🇱 @BabluMunna2 My honest reaction watching Raphinha play My honest reaction watching Raphinha play https://t.co/TonKKeZWYh

NC @night_culer Lewandowski without pedri and dembele. Lewandowski without pedri and dembele. https://t.co/RKbgZ08O5r

Menina Culé @MeninaCule O clima esquentou entre Lewandowski e Damian Suárez. O clima esquentou entre Lewandowski e Damian Suárez. https://t.co/bIDlKoMvzk

Noodle Vini @vini_ball



43 year old Xavi is better than Gavi 43 year old Xavi is better than Gavi 😭😭https://t.co/O8t8SQNLtI

OGi 🐐 @PSGOgi Xavi gotta be the worst dressed manager in Barca history I never seen a more sauceless human being in my life Xavi gotta be the worst dressed manager in Barca history I never seen a more sauceless human being in my life

Rafael Hernández @RafaelH117 Xavi hasn’t done enough to deserve a renewal. Barcelona needs to wait and judge the team in the first half of the next season before committing to him. Xavi hasn’t done enough to deserve a renewal. Barcelona needs to wait and judge the team in the first half of the next season before committing to him.

rumpel @rumpel_irving Xavi really fooled us all with that 12 points lead and that 3 consecutive Classico wins, Barcelona is playing like Chelsea under Lampard Xavi really fooled us all with that 12 points lead and that 3 consecutive Classico wins, Barcelona is playing like Chelsea under Lampard https://t.co/Xbh5Hweosh

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad FT: Getafe 0-0 Barcelona.



Xavi's team fail to win a game for the 3rd time in a row. The gap with Real Madrid is now 11 points. FT: Getafe 0-0 Barcelona.Xavi's team fail to win a game for the 3rd time in a row. The gap with Real Madrid is now 11 points. https://t.co/Hw4XhR0zkP

Jerry @JerryFCB_96 With the way Xavi and his boys are playing nowadays they are capable of bottling the league although they are 11 points ahead. With the way Xavi and his boys are playing nowadays they are capable of bottling the league although they are 11 points ahead. 😬 https://t.co/TH5i47zXKj

DesmundOris @Desmund_Oris Xavi? Should we be scared? Because I don’t understand anymore. Since Real Madrid beat us 4-0, we haven’t been the same Xavi? Should we be scared? Because I don’t understand anymore. Since Real Madrid beat us 4-0, we haven’t been the same https://t.co/osOpbhMaaE

pakthehub @pakthehub I am trying to understand why Xavi will be experimenting with player’s their position in such a crucial time for Barcelona I am trying to understand why Xavi will be experimenting with player’s their position in such a crucial time for Barcelona https://t.co/rvlj399MOz

Gil @GilHatesBarca "Xavi's home has been drone striked" "Xavi's home has been drone striked" https://t.co/mqnwrrgBp3

GHANA DENVER #RTTJ🦍 @gh_Denver Xavi wants goal and he brings in Ansu Fati Xavi wants goal and he brings in Ansu Fati https://t.co/RLhJBXQU38

حمود @sushiniesta Xavi deserves to be beaten in Barcelona town centre if he somehow manages to bottle the league Xavi deserves to be beaten in Barcelona town centre if he somehow manages to bottle the league

Former Spanish referee showed his support for Barcelona amidst the Negreira controversy

Barcelona have been accused of paying the former vice-president of the refereeing committee, Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, €7.2 million between 2001 and 2018.

Former Spanish referee Eduardo Iturralde recently showed his support for the Blaugrana, claiming that he doesn't believe Barca paid the referees. Iturralde told MARCA about the incident:

“The most serious thing that has happened to Spanish football and one of the most serious in the world. The fact that a club has paid a vice president seems very serious to me.”

Iturralde added:

“This is about a club that has wanted to have profits or whatever with a vice president who has sold them smoke and they have bought the smoke from millions. But that money hasn’t ended up in any referee. Enriquez has not had any influence with any referee.”

Further showing his support for the Blaugrana, he said:

“I would put my hands in the fire. Barcelona never bought referees. Laporta should explain everything, where the money is. I hope you clarify everything, tell me where the money is. If you don’t tell me where the last euro is, don’t do the press conference. If it’s not going to be like that, don’t go out. For the sake of football, the best thing is for Laporta to say where he is on Monday.”

Fans are still waiting for a final verdict on the matter, which is considered one of the most serious incidents in the recent history of Spanish football.

Poll : 0 votes