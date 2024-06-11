“Clubs are fighting for him because there is something unique” - Tony Cascarino says Chelsea target dribbles like Giggs and sprints like Bolt

Football pundit Tony Cascarino has surprisingly claimed that Chelsea and Arsenal target Benjamin Sesko was a mix of Ryan Giggs and Usain Bolt. He believes that the RB Leipzig forward has the height and speed of Bolt while also possessing the dribbling abilities of the Manchester United legend.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Cascarino stated that it was no surprise that Arsenal and Chelsea were chasing Sesko. He believes that the striker is extraordinary and can help in linking up play as well instead of staying in the box like Erling Haaland. He said:

"He is 6ft 4in, 6ft 5in. He is a big lad, powerful as well, and he can half dribble. For someone who is 6ft 5in, he runs with the ball unbelievably. He gets linked to being similar to Haaland, but if you watch him play, he dribbles, like Ryan Giggs.

Trending

"He will run at people and he will literally go around them. That's the extraordinary thing he has got. I have not seen a 6ft 5in player play like him. I have seen him in wide positions. He is not as traditional as a number 9, but he can certainly go into a deep area and pick up the ball and he will go past people. You think 'that's not the norm'."

He added:

"You know when you first saw Usain Bolt and you used to think '6ft 5in and he is a 100-meter runner? How does that work? He shouldn't be that big'. He is a bit like that in football. He shouldn't be doing some of the things he is doing in games because he is eye-catching.

"Yes, he's very raw. 20 or 21. Clubs are fighting for him because there is something unique about him as a player – you have to be more than a number nine and he does fit that box (on Arsenal and Chelsea wanting him)."

Apart from Chelsea and Arsenal, Manchester United have also been linked with a move for Benjamin Sesko this summer.

Chelsea and Arsenal target set to stay at RB Leipzig - Reports

RB Leipzig were reportedly keen on removing a €65 million release clause from Benjamin Sesko's contract this summer and offer the striker a new contract. They are naturally aware of the interest in the 21-year-old but are also desperate to keep him at the club.

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano now reports that the striker has agreed on a new deal and will stay at the Bundesliga club beyond this summer. The Athletic have claimed that the aforementioned release clause has been removed from the contract and the deal should be made official on Wednesday, June 12.

Daily Mirror reported that Arsenal had launched a move for the striker earlier this month. They made a £45 million bid, which was rejected swiftly.