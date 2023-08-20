"Clueless American ref", "Serious corruption here" - England fans call out referee for 'awful display' as Spain win FIFA Women's World Cup

Spain edged past England 1-0 in the FIFA Women's World Cup final on Sunday to be crowned world champions for the first time. The tightly-contested match was filled with drama, ending with England's fans feeling aggrieved by a series of refereeing decisions.

Olga Carmona, who had been in splendid form throughout the tournament, provided the crucial breakthrough in the 29th minute. The Lionesses fought back valiantly, but the solid Spanish defense and moments of individual brilliance kept them at bay.

As the match wore on, tensions escalated, reaching a boiling point in the second half. VAR intervened to award Spain a penalty, adjudging Kiera Walsh to have handled the ball inside the penalty area. England fans were left in disbelief, but goalkeeper Mary Earps pulled off a stunning save to deny Jenni Hermoso's spot-kick.

The frustration among supporters was further fueled when Salma Paralluelo, already on a yellow card, appeared to blatantly waste time by kicking the ball away.

Though the act seemed deserving of a second yellow card, referee Tori Penso chose not to brandish it. The decision sent shockwaves through social media, with fans slamming her officiating.

Spain triumph over England in gripping FIFA Women's World Cup final in Sydney

Spain beat England 1-0 in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup final to become just the fifth country, after USA, Germany, Norway and Japan, to lift the title.

The highly-anticipated showdown took place in Sydney's Stadium Australia, where a fervent crowd of over 75,000 gathered, the majority seemingly supporting England.

The Lionesses arrived at the final with high hopes, seeking to add a World Cup title to their European Championship victory last year. Spain, however, had different plans. The Spanish side executed a quick and fluid piece of play that culminated in an overlapping run by Olga Carmona.

With laser precision, she drove the ball into the bottom-right corner of Earps' goal, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance. The drama was far from over, as the Lionesses suffered another blow in the 67th minute. A handball incident against Keira Walsh led to a lengthy VAR delay, ending in a penalty for Spain.

Jennifer Hermoso stepped up to take the spot-kick, but Earps emerged as England's hero, diving to her left to deny the attempt and lift the spirits of the European Champions. The Lionesses pushed on, battling valiantly to find an equalizer.

Despite their best efforts, Wiegman's team struggled to break down the resolute Spanish defense. The final whistle blew after 103 thrilling minutes of play, confirming Spain as the FIFA Women's World Cup champions and leaving the Lionesses' dreams shattered.