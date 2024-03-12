"Cole Palmer is the best u21 player in the league", "We got lucky" - Chelsea fans react as Blues defeat Newcastle 3-2 in PL fixture

Chelsea held on to claim a 3-2 win over Newcastle United in their thrilling encounter on Monday (March 11), extending their unbeaten run in the league to four games. Fans shared their reactions as the Blues continued their fine home record against Newcastle United, who have won just one Premier League game at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues came into the game on the back of a disappointing result (2-2) in their West London derby against Brentford. They had nine days to prepare for the match against the Magpies, who thrashed them 4-1 in the reverse fixture in November.

Newcastle started the game well but it was the home side that opened the scoring in the sixth minute, their earliest goal in nearly six years. The Magpies ended the half strongly as they found the leveler in the 43rd minute.

Chelsea showed great composure and quality in the second period, scoring twice before their visitors pulled one back late on. The win eased some of the growing pressure on manager Mauricio Pochettino, whose methods have been criticized recently.

Expand Tweet

The performance drew multiple reactions from their fans on X.

"Somehow we got lucky"

"Cole Palmer is the best u21 player in the league."

See more reactions from X below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Chelsea remain in 11th place despite the win, although they have played a game less than the teams above and around them. They are four points behind West Ham United in seventh place and face Championship side Leicester City next in the FA Cup quarterfinals on Sunday, March 17.

Cole Palmer delivers box office performance as Chelsea grind out win over Newcastle

Not for the first time this season, Cole Palmer was the difference-maker for Chelsea in a match where they knew they had to win. The England international contributed a goal and an assist, taking his league tally to 11 and eight, respectively, in the ongoing season.

Palmer was involved in the opener for the Blues as he fired a shot towards goal, which was flicked on by Nicolas Jackson for his ninth league goal of the season. The Blues were pegged back by an excellent Alexander Isak finish, but Palmer had more to say in the second half.

The 21-year-old picked up the ball in a pocket of space under the watchful eyes of England manager Gareth Southgate before striking a fine effort into the bottom corner from range. The goal made him the only player in the Premier League this season to score and assist in five matches.

Mykhailo Mudryk came off the bench and scored the Blues' third within five minutes of his introduction to take his tally for the season to six goals. There was time for a late Newcastle goal from Jacob Murphy, but Chelsea held on to claim all three points on offer.