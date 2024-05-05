Cole Palmer matches incredible Chelsea record held by club legend after scoring Blues' opening goal against West Ham

Cole Palmer has matched Chelsea legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's record of registering 30 goal contributions in his opening season at the club.

Palmer has been free-scoring for the Blues since his summer move from Manchester City. He netted during the recent Premier League home clash against West Ham United as well, finding the back of the net in the 15th minute to break the deadlock.

The goal marked Palmer's 21st in the league this season and adding that to his nine assists, Palmer has now made 30 goal contributions this term. His first season at Stamford Bridge has been quite remarkable.

He has now become the first player since Hasselbaink in 2000-01 to make 30 goal contributions in his debut season at the club. Palmer has also scored 16 league goals at Stamford Bridge this season, the most by any Chelsea player in history in a single season.

Chelsea make the most of the strong start handed by Cole Palmer

Cole Palmer's opening goal in the 15th minute set the stage for Chelsea to go on and win the London derby against West Ham. They entered the contest on the back of a 2-0 derby win against Tottenham.

The Blues look well on course to win back-to-back derbies. After Palmer, Conor Gallagher (30'), Noni Madueke (36'), and Nicolas Jackson (48') also got on the scoresheet for the Blues.

With a win, the Blues will go above Manchester United in the league table, to the seventh spot. They will have 54 points from 35 matches unless West Ham can launch a historic comeback in the little time remaining at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have now won three of their last five league matches, losing one and drawing another. Despite a tumultuous start to the campaign, they have shown better performances during the latter parts.