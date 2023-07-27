"Collapsed to my knees", "Don't care, sell him" - Chelsea fans fume as Mauricio Pochettino suggests underfire star will be first-choice

Chelsea fans are fuming on Twitter after new manager Mauricio Pochettino suggested that Kepa Arrizabalaga will be the first choice goalkeeper next season.

Kepa has failed to convince fans with his distribution skills, or the lack of it, during pre-season. Nevertheless, Pochettino, who recently took charge of the Blues, said that the Spaniard has shown great commitment in training and is a 'fantastic' 'keeper (via CFCPys):

“We are so happy with him. He is showing great commitment and adapting to the new demands from Tony and the coaching staff. He is a fantastic keeper."

Fans, though, are yet to be convinced by the Spaniard. The former Athletic Bilbao player has been a part of the team since 2018 and has made 163 appearances across competitions for the club, keeping 59 clean sheets.

Kepa, surprisingly, regained his spot as the first-choice goalkeeper last season after being in Eduardo Mendy's shadow for a while. With Mendy leaving to join Al-Ahli, Kepa is set to become the undisputed No. 1 for the 2023-24 season.

Nevertheless, fans are doubtful whether it's a smart idea to put Kepa on goal, with one tweeting:

"Collapsed to my knees in Target. It’s over."

Another commented:

"Dont care sell him."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino wants to add more midfielders

While Chelsea signed Enzo Fernandez for a British record transfer fee of £106.8 in January, Mateo Kovacic has left to join Manchester City in the summer. Hence, the Blues need further reinforcement in midfield.

Pochettino suggested that the players who are on the pre-season tour with the team are in his plans. However, he's keen on bolstering his squad. Speaking about his plans, Pochettino said (via GOAL):

"We need to add some player there (midfield). We need one more with experience. That is the idea.

"We are working. The club is working on that. At the moment, we are working to reinforce that area and other areas also. The players that are here on the tour are in our plan.”

Chelsea have been linked with names like Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, two of the best young defensive midfielders in English football. Either player could help the Blues get better.