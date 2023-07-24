"Comeback FC from pre-season", "Fede is the GOAT" - Twitter explodes as Real Madrid stage stunning fightback to beat AC Milan 3-2

Real Madrid fought back from a two-goal deficit to beat AC Milan in their first pre-season match of the summer on Sunday (July 23) and fans went into an overdrive.

A brace from Federico Valverde and a late goal from Vinicius Junior saw Los Blancos cancel out first-half strikes from Fikayo Tomori and Luka Romero. Carlo Ancelotti's men took to the field for the first time since May as they began their preparations for the 2023-24 season.

It all started to unravel soon as Tomori put the Rossoneri ahead in the 25th minute with a header from a corner. In the dying embers of the opening stanza, Romero made it 2-0 with a spectacular effort from outside the box.

Real Madrid, who won the Copa del Rey and two other trophies last season, were on course for a defeat in their opening game of the summer but staged a stunning comeback after the break.

Valverde netted a quickfire brace, in the 57th and 59th minutes, to pull the Spanish outfit level. His first resulted from a mistake by Milan goalkeeper Marco Sportiello, who spilled his shot, while the second was a superb finish from outside the box.

Los Blancos continued to be in cruise control and had Milan on the ropes with their counter-attacking style of play. With just six minutes of regulation time remaining, Vinicius completed the turnaround with a low-drive from under Sportiello.

Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts, with one calling Real Madrid the "comeback FC from pre-season", while Valverde also garnered plenty of plaudits.

JJ @juanj79 @theMadridZone Fede... but Jude is a beast.

Aaron @__marc3lo__ @theMadridZone Fran Garcia is providing a lot of stability in the left side, huge huge improvement from Mendy.

Vintage Valverde @frenkiesfather @theMadridZone Classic Real Madrid. Vasquez was horrible. Beautiful second half from Valverde. Jude & Fran with strong debuts.

Advp @Absolute_RMCF @theMadridZone Comeback FC from preseason

MiguelGuadaña @SlabyGraczFifa @theMadridZone Jude will not flop, Fede is GOAT, Vini is on fire, Fran Garcia needs to be a starter.

Nwar @anwarledz @theMadridZone That halftime team talk hit like crack

No Benzema, no problem for Real Madrid

For the first time in 14 years, Real Madrid began the pre-season without Karim Benzema, who left the club for Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad. The Frenchman's departure has left a huge void in attac, which hasn't been filled, as Los Blancos haven't signed a striker yet.

However, they had no issues dispatching Milan, taking their chances clinically in the second half to make up for their sordid display in the opening stanza. As much as Real Madrid deserve plaudits for their comeback, it was still only a friendly.

They cannot compete on four fronts without a striker once the season begins. With Kylian Mbappe strongly linked once more, the club must act fast and get him on the books.

Madrid play Manchester United next on Wednesday (July 26).