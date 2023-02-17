"Coming for Messi's assists record" - Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo bags 2 assists to guide Al-Nassr to win over Al-Taawoun

Fans on Twitter drew a Lionel Messi reference as Cristiano Ronaldo managed a brace of assists to help Al-Nassr secure a 2-1 win against Al-Taawoun. The two assists came in either half of their Saudi Pro League home clash on February 17.
The Portuguese forward made a strong start to the match. He turned his man on the edge of the box before unleashing a left-footed shot, only to see it edge past the bar.
Rudi Garcia's team found the back of the net in the 17th minute via Abdulrahman Ghareeb. Ronaldo was the creator-in-chief as he provided an exquisite first-time through ball from inside his own half.
Al-Taawoun, however, made a strong start to their second half and were soon rewarded for their efforts as Alvaro Medran equalized in the 47th minute.
Ronaldo produced a brilliant piece of skill to get his shot away near the 75th-minute mark. Mailson, however, was well on his toes and produced an important save from the veteran's piledriver.
The former Manchester United man, however, produced yet another assist from inside the penalty area as Abdullah Madu made it 2-1 for the hosts. The goal was given after a lengthy VAR check.
Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Ronaldo's Al-Nassr beat Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League:
Cristiano Ronaldo now has seven goal contributions for Al-Nassr in 2023; more than Lionel Messi for PSG
Cristiano Ronaldo got off to a difficult start to his life in Saudi Arabia as he failed to manage a goal contribution in his first two games. The legendary forward, however, has found his mojo back and is performing at a high level for Al-Nassr.
While he couldn't replicate his four-goal haul from the last game, the Portuguese was crucial in his team's win against Al-Taawoun. He has now scored five goals in five games and has provided two assists for the SPL side.
His goal contribution is now more than what Paris Saint-Germain forward Messi has this year. The Argentine has scored three goals this year but has also missed a few games due to injury.
Despite the former Real Madrid forward's move to Saudi Arabia, the comparison between the two legends hasn't stopped. The Portugal international's latest performance gave his fans an edge over his counterpart.
Al-Nassr returned to the top of the Saudi Pro League with the win. They now have 40 points from 17 games and are level on points with Al-Ittihad. However, Garcia's side have a superior goal difference.
