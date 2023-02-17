"Coming for Messi's assists record" - Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo bags 2 assists to guide Al-Nassr to win over Al-Taawoun

Fans on Twitter drew a Lionel Messi reference as Cristiano Ronaldo managed a brace of assists to help Al-Nassr secure a 2-1 win against Al-Taawoun. The two assists came in either half of their Saudi Pro League home clash on February 17.

The Portuguese forward made a strong start to the match. He turned his man on the edge of the box before unleashing a left-footed shot, only to see it edge past the bar.

Rudi Garcia's team found the back of the net in the 17th minute via Abdulrahman Ghareeb. Ronaldo was the creator-in-chief as he provided an exquisite first-time through ball from inside his own half.

Al-Taawoun, however, made a strong start to their second half and were soon rewarded for their efforts as Alvaro Medran equalized in the 47th minute.

Ronaldo produced a brilliant piece of skill to get his shot away near the 75th-minute mark. Mailson, however, was well on his toes and produced an important save from the veteran's piledriver.

The former Manchester United man, however, produced yet another assist from inside the penalty area as Abdullah Madu made it 2-1 for the hosts. The goal was given after a lengthy VAR check.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Ronaldo's Al-Nassr beat Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League:

GOAL @goal Cristiano Ronaldo's first Al-Nassr assist was a stunner Cristiano Ronaldo's first Al-Nassr assist was a stunner 😤 https://t.co/XQCLbtISNC

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ 🤩 Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating the goal Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating the goal ❤️🤩 https://t.co/PQIhVwxC6B

CR7 Portugal @CR7_PORFC Cristiano Ronaldo's mother and stepfather are at the stadium for the first time Cristiano Ronaldo's mother and stepfather are at the stadium for the first time 😍 https://t.co/2U83ThDq9B

Cristiano Ronaldo salutes his family who are present at the stadium Cristiano Ronaldo salutes his family who are present at the stadium ❤️https://t.co/pxrQBDfjAi

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ Cristiano Ronaldo is unhappy with poor refereeing, who denied a clear penalty.



Cristiano Ronaldo is unhappy with poor refereeing, who denied a clear penalty.https://t.co/6FOjzhTyzq

Murtaza @MurtazaBall Cristiano Ronaldo casually passing a crazy assist Cristiano Ronaldo casually passing a crazy assist 🐐 https://t.co/yweFGraSWm

Josh Bunting @Buntingfootball Cristiano Ronaldo with two assists for Al Nassr. Just has the elite football intelligence in this division, look he’s one of the greatest of all time, if not the best. The first assist, the pass is so well weighted. It’s a world class assist. His intelligence so above the league. Cristiano Ronaldo with two assists for Al Nassr. Just has the elite football intelligence in this division, look he’s one of the greatest of all time, if not the best. The first assist, the pass is so well weighted. It’s a world class assist. His intelligence so above the league.

FootMood @FootballM0ment Cristiano Ronaldo's first Al-Nassr assist was a stunner Cristiano Ronaldo's first Al-Nassr assist was a stunner 🎯✨ https://t.co/p6SaxGj9dn

Murtaza @MurtazaBall Cristiano Ronaldo with 2 assists already, he’s coming for Messi’s assists record Cristiano Ronaldo with 2 assists already, he’s coming for Messi’s assists record 😳 https://t.co/Xjgf2nS0Cm

Janty @CFC_Janty 6 goal contributions in his last 2 games. This is the Cristiano Ronaldo we all know and love 6 goal contributions in his last 2 games. This is the Cristiano Ronaldo we all know and love https://t.co/QC8SfySvqO

Janty @CFC_Janty It’s like Ronaldo became younger, he’s helping out in defence, midfield, attack and he’s link up play has been insane. He’s cooking It’s like Ronaldo became younger, he’s helping out in defence, midfield, attack and he’s link up play has been insane. He’s cooking https://t.co/SgVoUz2vi9

7🇵🇹 @7soann Cristiano Ronaldo with an incredible reflex for his second assist Cristiano Ronaldo with an incredible reflex for his second assist 😍🐐

RW 🇸🇪 @ronaldowarrior Cristiano Ronaldo having more career assists than Midfield maestro Xavi and Iniesta isn't talked about enough. 🤯🤯 Cristiano Ronaldo having more career assists than Midfield maestro Xavi and Iniesta isn't talked about enough. 🤯🤯

A @IconicCristiano Toxic Ronaldo celebrating his teammates goal Toxic Ronaldo celebrating his teammates goal https://t.co/aFbpqpw9hw

Twilight @the_marcoli_boy No true Ronaldo fan will pass by without liking this beautiful picture No true Ronaldo fan will pass by without liking this beautiful picture ❤️ https://t.co/F2NPYXTeWr

Janty @CFC_Janty Cristiano Ronaldo is going to have the most goal contributions this year. Football ain’t ready Cristiano Ronaldo is going to have the most goal contributions this year. Football ain’t ready

bella 🇵🇹 @ronaldoptgl ronaldo has actually been quite the playmaker throughout his whole career but unfortunately his teammates have turned his play making comps into their own fail comps w/ their awful finishing ronaldo has actually been quite the playmaker throughout his whole career but unfortunately his teammates have turned his play making comps into their own fail comps w/ their awful finishing

GameAnalyst 𓃵 @GameAnalyst3 Ronaldo is the GOAT Ronaldo is the GOAT🐐

𓃵 @UtdGen Another Cristiano Ronaldo assist, the GOAT has two today. Playmaker Another Cristiano Ronaldo assist, the GOAT has two today. Playmaker 🎩 https://t.co/9RtwrtOcx1

A l V Y @NotASoccerF4n Greatest playmaker when he wants to be. Cristiano Ronaldo assistGreatest playmaker when he wants to be. Cristiano Ronaldo assist 😭❤️ Greatest playmaker when he wants to be.

UG @UgwunnaEjikem 4 goals and 2 assists in his last two games, Cristiano Ronaldo is literally aging like fine wine, what a footballer! 4 goals and 2 assists in his last two games, Cristiano Ronaldo is literally aging like fine wine, what a footballer!

Filipe Orlando @MrFilipeOrlando Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most underrated passers in the history of the game and that's a fact Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most underrated passers in the history of the game and that's a fact

mario 🥷 @marioo3s Cristiano Ronaldo assist, we in our playmaking bag today LETS GOOOOO Cristiano Ronaldo assist, we in our playmaking bag today LETS GOOOOO 😭😭

Rema’s SideKick 🧸👨‍💻 @NobleBenz Cristiano Ronaldo with 2 assist today and over 250 career assist shouldn’t distract you from the fact that he’s “just a goalscorer” Cristiano Ronaldo with 2 assist today and over 250 career assist shouldn’t distract you from the fact that he’s “just a goalscorer”😂

UG @UgwunnaEjikem Cristiano Ronaldo with a fantastic assist in the first half.



When he’s not scoring, he’s assisting, when he’s not assisting he’s scoring.



At 38. Cristiano Ronaldo with a fantastic assist in the first half. When he’s not scoring, he’s assisting, when he’s not assisting he’s scoring. At 38.

Khojo_Hazard🔰🔰 @Khojo_Hazard25 Cristiano Ronaldo scored 4 goals last week and today he's provided 2 assist in 1 game Cristiano Ronaldo scored 4 goals last week and today he's provided 2 assist in 1 game 🐐 https://t.co/Xx983AKPFr

RW 🇸🇪 @ronaldowarrior Cristiano Ronaldo having more career assists than Midfield maestro Xavi and Iniesta isn't talked about enough. 🤯🤯 Cristiano Ronaldo having more career assists than Midfield maestro Xavi and Iniesta isn't talked about enough. 🤯🤯

ZEE⁷ @FutbolZEE One assist, 2 key passes and 1 BCM for Cristiano Ronaldo in first half, another master class in making for the goat. One assist, 2 key passes and 1 BCM for Cristiano Ronaldo in first half, another master class in making for the goat.

0 H S @Ohascs Ser ut som en trött match mellan två bottenlag i superettan, men Cristiano Ronaldo har gjort en assist. Ser ut som en trött match mellan två bottenlag i superettan, men Cristiano Ronaldo har gjort en assist. https://t.co/eTxcvTBJNN

Cristiano Ronaldo now has seven goal contributions for Al-Nassr in 2023; more than Lionel Messi for PSG

Al Ittihad v Al Nassr - Saudi Super Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo got off to a difficult start to his life in Saudi Arabia as he failed to manage a goal contribution in his first two games. The legendary forward, however, has found his mojo back and is performing at a high level for Al-Nassr.

While he couldn't replicate his four-goal haul from the last game, the Portuguese was crucial in his team's win against Al-Taawoun. He has now scored five goals in five games and has provided two assists for the SPL side.

His goal contribution is now more than what Paris Saint-Germain forward Messi has this year. The Argentine has scored three goals this year but has also missed a few games due to injury.

Despite the former Real Madrid forward's move to Saudi Arabia, the comparison between the two legends hasn't stopped. The Portugal international's latest performance gave his fans an edge over his counterpart.

Al-Nassr returned to the top of the Saudi Pro League with the win. They now have 40 points from 17 games and are level on points with Al-Ittihad. However, Garcia's side have a superior goal difference.

