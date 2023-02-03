“Complete shambles” – Liverpool legend slams Klopp over Reds signing

ESPN pundit Steve Nicol, who represented Liverpool during his playing career, has slammed Jurgen Klopp over the loan signing of Arthur Melo. The Brazilian midfielder arrived on loan in the summer of 2022. Melo, however, has seen his campaign get plagued by injuries.

He has made only one appearance for the Reds since joining the club from Juventus. While discussing the January signing of Cody Gakpo, former Liverpool player Steve Nicol fired shots at Klopp for signing Melo.

He said (via Rousing the Kop):

“Gakpo’s a good signing. He’s a young player and there’s no question that there’s loads of potential there, It’s not like [Jurgen Klopp] has signed another Arthur, shall we say."

"Now that was a complete shambles – so it’s not one of them. This guy can play, this guy will absolutely help Liverpool in the future.”

Gakpo caught the eyeballs of the European giants with his performances for PSV Eindhoven earlier in the season. The Dutchman proved his mettle at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as well, scoring three goals for Louis van Gaal's team.

The 23-year-old, however, is yet to make a goal contribution for Klopp's team despite playing five matches.

Liverpool star Darwin Nunez spoke about his adaptation to the Premier League

Speaking of Liverpool's new signings, one man who arrived at the club in the summer with a lot of buzz behind him was Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan recently spoke about his adaptation in the Premier League, saying (via the Reds' official website):

“I always dreamed about playing in Europe. Now I am here in the Premier League. It is a very strong and competitive league. I will keep adapting over time."

"I already feel like I have adapted quite well to the league. I hope everything goes well for me here over the next few months and years.”

The Reds, however, find themselves in a difficult spot. They have already been knocked out of the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup. Klopp's side are also ninth in the Premier League table with 29 points from 19 games.

Despite the dismal run, Nunez is hopeful that the Reds will secure a top-four finish. He said:

“As I said before, it’s a very competitive league. We have a lot of games ahead of us. Hopefully we will win, play well and win our remaining games and we have a good chance of finishing in the top four."

