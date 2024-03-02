"Completely ineffective", "Should never start for us again" - Fans slam Liverpool star for 'terrible' showing in Nottingham Forest win

Fans have reacted to Cody Gakpo's performance in Liverpool's 1-0 Premier League win at Nottingham Forest on Saturday (March 2).

Jurgen Klopp's team needed a Darwin Nunez winner in the ninth minute of stoppage time to clinch all three points in a keenly fought contest at the City Ground.

The win was the Reds' first in the top flight at Nottingham Forest in 40 years, their first in the Premier League era in seven attempts, having lost thrice in this period, thanks to Nunez's late effort.

The Uruguayan is up to 10 goals and seven assists in the league this term, but fans are far from pleased with the performance of his teammate Gakpo. One tweeted:

"I don't want to see Gakpo starting again this season. Pathetic performance from him. He's had a season and a half, and he's completely ineffective. Needs to be moved on for £30m in the summer."

Another chimed in:

"Gakpo should never start for us again."

Here's a look at the top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

After scoring in his last two league outings, Gakpo was withdrawn in the 84th minute. He has 11 goals and five assists in 38 games across competitions this term since arriving at Anfield in the summer of 2022.

Meanwhile, with the win, Jurgen Klopp and Co. are four points clear of Manchester City at the top after 27 games, having played a game more.

"To win it like that is not easy" - Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister

Alexis Mac Aliister

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister admitted that it was a far from a comfortable outing for his team at the City Ground.

He made special mention of Nunez, whose strike made all the difference on the night. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner, who provided the cross for Nunez's dramatic late winner, said (as per BBC):

"This is such a special day for us. To win it like that is not easy. We came to a tough place. "In that moment, I knew it was last minute, and I just had to put it in. Darwin is such an important player for us.

"There is no easy game in the Premier League. Very happy, very happy. It's three points. We move onto Thursday. We were always positive. Our leaders were keeping the team very positive. We're a good group, nice players on and off the pitch."

Liverpool next take on Sparta Praha away in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 first leg on Thursday (March 7).

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Man Utd and other Premier League GW 27 fixtures! Click here