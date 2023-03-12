"Confused but I like it" "Goals goals goals" - Manchester United fans lose their minds as Erik ten Hag starts 4 attackers against Southampton

Manchester United fans were delighted with Erik ten Hag's decision to name four attackers in his starting lineup against Southampton on Sunday (March 12). Antony, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Wout Weghorst were all selected in a strong attacking team to face the Saints.

Ten Hag's men are looking to get back to winning ways in the league after their Anfield nightmare last Sunday. They were thrashed 7-0 by Liverpool in one of the worst results in the club's history. The Red Devils did beat Real Betis 4-1 in their Europa League last 16 first-leg clash on Thursday (March 9).

Manchester United have enjoyed an impressive season under Ten Hag despite the odd setback. It appears the Dutch coach wants them to take the game to Southampton with his choice of four attackers.

David de Gea starts in goal, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw in defense. Meanwhile, Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes are in midfield. Antony, Weghorst and Sancho join Rashford in a fierce forward line.

Rashford, Antony and Weghorst were all on the scoresheet in their win over Betis midweek. They impressed as the Red Devils romped to victory and will want to consilidate United's place in the top four. They are currently third and can move 10 points clear of fifth-placed Liverpool with a win.

Ten Hag's in-form striker Rashford has bagged 25 goals in 41 games across competitions. He will look to add more to his tally against a Saints side that have conceded 41 goals in the league and sit bottom.

One fan was particularly enthused by Ten Hag's attacking lineup and is eager to see United go goal crazy:

"This is a very much attacking XI. We want to see goals goals goals!!!!"

Another fan was taken aback by Ten Hag's decision but liked it:

"I'm confused but i like it."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Manchester United's strong lineup for their encounter against Southampton at Old Trafford:

𝒯𝒽𝑒 𝒟𝓊𝓉𝒸𝒽 𝒢𝑒𝓃𝒾𝓊𝓈🇳🇱 @EriikTenHag @ManUtd This is a very much attacking XI. We want to see goals goals goals!!!! @ManUtd This is a very much attacking XI. We want to see goals goals goals!!!!

Iseunife The First @Shawnifee



Let’s get this win, boys! @ManUtd Seems Tan Hag has gone for full out attack for today’s game.Let’s get this win, boys! @ManUtd Seems Tan Hag has gone for full out attack for today’s game.Let’s get this win, boys! 🔴

Manchester United have a plan to stop Southamptons' James Ward-Prowse

Ward-Prowse could be an issue for Manchester United.

Southampton's danger man will likely be Ward-Prowse given his history of good performances against Manchester United. The English midfielder has scored two goals and provided three assists in 18 games against the Red Devils during his career.

Ward-Prowse's free-kicks have been problematic for the opposition throughout a disappointing season for the Saints. He is one away from moving level with United icon David Beckham on 18.

Ten Hag claims that his side have a plan to stop the Saints captain. He admitted that Ward-Prowse has always been an issue (via 90min):

"Yeah, he is always an issue when you play against Southampton and you play Ward-Prowse. Don’t give the easy free-kicks because he has the capabilities to net. So don’t bring them in that position because he can."

The Dutch coach thinks his side boast a good goalkeeper in De Gea but has urged them not to risk giving away silly free-kicks:

"We also have a good goalie to deal with such situations but you don’t want to take that risk. There are no easy games. We have seen. We have to bring the performance, we have to play to our levels, so it’s all about us."

Poll : 0 votes