"Congrats Barcelona" "We're the Liverpool of LaLiga" - Real Madrid fans blame 2 key men for their 'awful and shameful' performance against Mallorca

Real Madrid fans are furious with Carlo Ancelotti and Marco Asensio after their side suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Mallorca on Sunday (February 5). Los Blancos have given themselves a mountain to climb in the title race.

Nacho Fernandez's 13th-minute own goal settled matters at the Iberostar Stadium to place more pressure upon Ancelotti's shoulders. It has been a dramatically contrasting performance from his side to that of last season. Madrid walked into the 2022-23 campaign as UEFA Champions League and La Liga title holders.

However, they are playing with little conviction and as a result, are at risk of surrendering their league title to Barcelona. Ancelotti's side managed just one shot on target in the defeat to Mallorca. Alongside this, it was Asensio’s 60th-minute penalty that Los Piratas goalkeeper Predrag Rajković saved, which was the only shot on goal.

The defeat has meant Real Madrid trail leaders Barca by five points. That point difference could stretch to eight points if the Blaugrana beat Sevilla later today. No team has won La Liga from Los Blancos' position in the last two decades. Ancelotti has come in for criticism this season as his team lacks passion, and it was a shambolic display from his troops in their loss at Mallorca.

One fan even compared the Galacticos to Premier League strugglers Liverpool, who are 10th in the English top flight. Another awarded Barcelona the league title.

Here's how Twitter reacted to a woeful defeat for Ancelotti's men:

صفوان-safouane @Saf_8_One @theMadridZone That's what you get when you put confidence in Asensio @theMadridZone That's what you get when you put confidence in Asensio

beau @gerrytxt Congrats to Barcelona on the 22/23 league title Congrats to Barcelona on the 22/23 league title

KT @HailToTheReds @theMadridZone Wow it’s almost like we could’ve predicted this squad was too weak to compete all season @theMadridZone Wow it’s almost like we could’ve predicted this squad was too weak to compete all season

. @ArianZendeli1 @theMadridZone We are literally the Liverpool of LaLiga @theMadridZone We are literally the Liverpool of LaLiga

Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez reacts to defeat to Mallorca

Nacho on Real Madrid's shock loss to Mallorca.

Nacho's own goal separated the two sides in one of the worst performances of Ancelotti's second reign in charge of Los Blancos. Vedat Muriqi's header flicked off the Spaniard and over stand-in goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

The Real Madrid defender reacted to the defeat and his own goal saying it was unfortunate (via MadridXtra):

“Tough game. They defended well. We were not good enough...Own goal? These things happen. It’s unfortunate.”

Nacho then touched on Asensio's missed penalty, which could have equalized:

“We had the penalty to equalise the game but it was not to be.”

Madrid boasted 70% of possession and had 20 shots but only managed one on target. Through all their dominance, they were woeful in front of goal. This was yet another setback for Ancelotti's side, who will need to bounce back quickly from their disappointing defeat.

They are given a nice break from domestic football as they travel to Morocco for the FIFA Club World Cup. Their first game is against Al Ahly in the semifinals on Wednesday (February 8).

