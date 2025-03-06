"Contract should be terminated", "Another blunder" - Chelsea fans want star player gone after another mistake on the pitch

Chelsea fans have criticized Robert Sanchez on social media despite their 2-1 win over Copenhagen in the first leg of their Conference League Round of 16 clash on Thursday (March 6). The Spaniard was arguably at fault for Copenhagen's only goal of the game.

Reece James opened the scoring in the 46th minute with a well-placed shot from outside the box. In the 65th minute, Enzo Fernandez doubled the Blues' lead after being set up by young winger Tyrique George.

Copenhagen's Gabriel Pereira made it 2-1 as he planted his header into the net in the 79th minute following a cross from Marcos Lopez. However, Pereira's goal was unable to inspire a comeback as the game ended 2-1 in favor of the Blues.

In his stint on the pitch, Sanchez had a passing accuracy of 87% (27/31). He made one save, one clearance, and had a goal prevention rate of -0.75 (via Sofascore). In the game's aftermath, fans took to X to call out the 27-year-old for his poor performance, with one tweeting:

"Robert Sanchez contract should be terminated and he should leave Chelsea for free. God! That brother is so shit!.”

"Robert Sanchez could end up becoming the worst goalkeeper in Chelsea history,” another added.

"Pathetic as expected from Robert Sanchez. How are you conceding that. Enzo Maresca deserves that,” a fan opined.

"I'd rather have Petr Cech at 42 in goal than Robert Sanchez he is the worst player I've ever seen at Chelsea,” another fan opined.

"Nobody marking these guys at the back post but Robert Sanchez if you can’t save this by summer you ought to leave,” a disappointed fan shared.

"Robert Sanchez is a 6’6 GK and plays like he’s 5’9… how is he ALWAYS so far out of position to make routine saves? Header straight at him and he makes a meal out of it,” another posted.

"Another blunder from Robert Sanchez," wrote another.

"Very important for many reasons" - Enzo Maresca on Chelsea's win against Copenhagen

Brighton & Hove Albion FC v CFC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Blues manager Enzo Maresca has claimed that the victory against Copenhagen was an important one. He also stated that the Danish side's tactical set-up surprised his squad.

In the post-match press conference, Maresca shared his thoughts on the encounter. He said (via Absolute Chelsea on X):

"Very important for many reasons. It was away, it's a knockout game. They surprised us. They played with a line of five, so we didn't expect that."

The Blues will go into the second leg against Copenhagen at Stamford Bridge, which will be played on Thursday (March 13), with a one goal advantage. Before that fixture, they will face Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday (March 9).

