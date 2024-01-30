“Cooked him with love”, “Steak on the scoreboard” - Fans react to special Lionel Messi reception from Al-Hilal supporters ahead of Inter Miami defeat

Fans have reacted to Inter Miami attacker Lionel Messi's reception at Al-Hilal ahead of the Herons' friendly against them on Monday (January 29) in Riyadh.
The Saudi Pro League leaders made a brisk start, with Alexander Mitrovic and Abdullah Al-Hamdan firing them two goals to the good after 13 minutes. Miami new signing Luis Suarez pulled one back in the 34th, but the hosts restored their two-goal lead through Michael Delgado a minute before half-time.
Tata Martino's side started the second half strongly, with Messi scoring his first pre-season goal of the season, from the spot in the 54th minute. A minute later, David Ruiz made it 3-3, setting up a thrilling finish.
Al-Hilal, though, had the last laugh, with Malcom producing an 88th-minute winner to condemn Messi and Co. to their second straight pre-season defeat following their 1-0 loss at FC Dallas last week.
Meanwhile, fans in Riyadh gave a rousing reception to 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Messi. Fans on social media reacted to the same, with one hilariously tweeting that Jorge Jesus' side 'cooked' him with 'love':
"They cooked him in love ... awwwn"
Another chimed in:
"But they are slaughering the GOAT (emoji) to fry streak on the scoreboard"
Here are some of the top reactions on X:
With games coming thick and fast, Inter Miami will next play Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in Riyadh on Thursday (February 1) to conclude their Riyadh Season Cup 2024 campaign.
Al-Hilal's Michael Delgado pulls off Cristiano Ronaldo's Siu celebration after scoring against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami
Michael Delgado was one of four Al-Hilal scorers on the night as the Saudi Pro League leaders continued their win streak - albeit in a friendly - by beating Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in a seven-goal thriller.
To put insult to injury, Delgado pulled off Messi's arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo's famous Siu celebration after scoring to put his team 3-2 ahead on the cusp of half-time.
Although Tata Martino's side levelled proceedings after the break, they conceded a late winner to remain winless in three pre-season games. Up next, Lionel Messi and Co. face Ronaldo's Al-Nassr, but the Portuguese star's availability for the marquee clash is doubtful following a recent injury.