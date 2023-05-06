"Cooking today", "Step in the right direction" - Chelsea fans delighted as Frank Lampard makes big changes to starting XI

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has made significant changes to his starting XI for their Premier League match against Bournemouth, with four January signings starting the game. The likes of Raheem Sterling and Hakim Ziyech have been left on the bench this time around, as Lampard looks to shake things up following a six-game winless run.

Noni Madueke and Mykhailo Mudryk have both struggled to find a place in the starting XI in recent matches and now Lampard has put his faith in them. Nathaniel Chalobah is among the other players who have been given a chance to impress.

The Stamford Bridge faithful have taken to Twitter to express their excitement at the prospect of seeing these players in the starting lineup, with many believing it is a step in the right direction for the team. Here is a selection of their tweets:

Laurenz Vescoli @Laus1507

Mudryk and Madueke starting.



Badiashile coming in I also like but seems like Wesley Fofana is injured tho…

Chalobah at RB may be better than Azpi but not by a lot.



But WHERE IS CHUKWUEMEKA?!?!

Not even on the bench! DISGRACE! Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC



They are hoping that these changes will help the Blues secure their first win since March 11.

Struggling Chelsea face in-form Bournemouth in the Premier League

Chelsea will be aiming to end their six-game losing run when they travel to the Vitality Stadium to face an in-form Bournemouth outfit in the Premier League on Saturday. The Blues are yet to win a game under caretaker boss Frank Lampard, who took charge at the beginning of April, and they have lost all six matches, scoring just two goals in the process.

After suffering defeats against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Brighton & Hove Albion, Brentford, and Real Madrid (twice), Chelsea were handed a 3-1 defeat by Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night. The loss leaves the west London club in 12th place in the table, having lost 14 of their 33 Premier League games this season.

A defeat against Bournemouth would end Chelsea's chances of qualifying for Europe. It will also break the club record for the most consecutive losses in all competitions, matching their seven-loss streak between December 1960 and January 1961.

Frank Lampard has been unable to win any of his three previous meetings with Bournemouth as a manager. However, the Blues secured a 2-0 win over the Cherries at Stamford Bridge earlier this season under Graham Potter, thanks to two first-half goals from Kai Havertz.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth are in good form and looking to secure three successive top-flight victories for the first time this season. The Cherries will be keen to capitalize on the Blues' poor form and continue their upward trajectory in the table.

