"Corruption at its peak," "Serie A is an unserious league" - Fans react furiously as Juventus' 15-point deduction in Serie A gets revoked

Juventus' 15-point penalty in the Serie A table has been overturned. Fans on Twitter are reacting angrily after the news broke out.

The Old Lady were handed a 15-point deduction after being found guilty in the Plusvalenza case. However, the ruling has now been revoked and they are back in the third spot in the Serie A table as a result.

Juve have 59 points from 30 games and are third in the Serie A table. They are two points behind second-placed Lazio and 16 behind league leaders Napoli.

Fans, however, are not entirely convinced by the new ruling. They believe the case should have been investigated properly before the ruling was given. One fan wrote on Twitter:

"This is why Serie A is an unserious league."

Another reacted by saying that "corruption" has reached its peak:

"Corruption at its peak."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Serie A revoked Juventus' points deduction:

Massimiliano Allegri backed to stay at Juventus until the end of the season

Massimiliano Allegri

Juventus have endured a rocky season so far this campaign. Their form has been rather inconsistent. The Old Lady is far from winning the Serie A this season as well, though the revoking of the 15-point penalty has improved their position considerably.

Italian businessman Lapo Elkann, however, backed Allegri to stay at the club until the end of the season. He said (h/t Tuttojuve) that it is not fair to pin the blame for the team's lack of success on one person alone:

“Leave him alone. Whether you like it or not we have to win and we need his commitment and determination to give to the team. The season is not over, the accounts are made at the end of the season. Whether you like it or not, [it] is not fair to put all the blame on him.”

The revoked point deduction should serve as a boost for the Old Lady as well. They are set to play Sporting CP in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals next. Allegri's team won the first leg by a scoreline of 1-0.

