"Could you send me the trophy please?" - Gary Lineker reacts hilariously to Ballon d'Or error on social media

Gary Lineker has hilariously asked for his Ballon d'Or trophy after their social media account wrongly called him the winner of the 1986 edition of the prestigious award. The Englishman had finished second then, with former Dynamo Kyiv forward Igor Belanov taking home the award.

After the official Ballon d'Or account mistakenly introduced Linkeker as the 1986 winner, he was quick to get on social media and asked them for the trophy.

Here's the post:

Lineker admitted during a conversation with L'Equipe that he felt he deserved the award in 1986. He claimed that the journalists from eastern Europe rallied against him and voted for Belanov. He said:

"I should have won the Ballon d’Or in 1986. If there's one thing I regret, it is that. At that time, only European players were eligible to win the Ballon d'Or, so Diego Maradona couldn't win it – which he undoubtedly would have done if non-European players were allowed to contend for the prize. At that time, it was Diego – and everyone else. It was as if Maradona came from a different dimension."

He added:

"But, speaking of everyone else, I do think I deserved the award that year. Igor Belanov had a very, very good game in the World Cup, and all journalists from Eastern Europe rallied and voted massively for him."

Belanov was voted as the 'least remembered' Ballon d’Or winner by Wehn Saturday Comes magazine after he won it over Linkeker and Emilio Butragueno.

Gary Lineker picks a future Ballon d'Or winner

Gary Lineker was asked to pick who he was backing to win the Ballon d'Or five years from now. He was quick to name Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham and said (via GOAL):

"Who wins the Ballon d’Or in 5 years time? Probably Jude Bellingham."

The 20-year-old has been in stunning form since joining Los Blancos earlier this year. He scored twice against Barcelona in El Clasico last weekend to take his tally to 10 goals in as many La Liga matches this season.

Rio Ferdinand has also backed Bellingham for the prestigious award in the future on his podcast, Vibe With Five.