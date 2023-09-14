“Could use some of what this guy is smoking” - Fans troll Manchester United attacker as he arrives for training at the wrong time

Fans had a field day after Manchester United striker Anthony Martial arrived at the club's Carrington training ground for training at the wrong time.

As per Manchester Evening News, the 28-year-old striker arrived at the training complex at 8:56 a.m. on Thursday (September 14) but left just five minutes later. That was because he was told that training was scheduled for later in the day.

Martial has played three league games this season but is yet to make a goal contribution. Having entered the final year of his contract, Manchester United are mulling releasing him early if his underwhelming returns continue (as per MEN).

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has made 301 appearances across competitions, bagging 88 goals and 53 assists. However, he has scored just 10 times in 43 games since the 2021-22 season, thanks to his poor form and injuries.

Having dropped down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag, Martial was mocked by fans for his poor injury record. One tweeted:

"He's a clown, gets injured every 3 games."

Another drew parallels with another under-fire attacker Jadon Sancho, tweeting:

"Excuse me what? Sancho could use some of what this guy is smoking."

Here are some of the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

The Red Devils return to Premier League action at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (September 16).

Manchester United to miss Andre Onana due to AFCON

New goalkeeper Andre Onana is set to miss up to nine games for Manchester United early next year due to his participation in the upcoming AFCON (as per the Mirror).

Having reversed his international retirement, the United No. 1 helped Cameroon beat Burundi 1-0 to qualify for next year's finals at Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11.

The tournament was initially scheduled for the summer to coincide with the European off-season. However, it has been moved forward due to concerns of heavy rain during that period.

Onana is now set to miss four games in the Premier League, two in the FA Cup, two in the Carabao Cup and one in the UEFA Champions League, if United reach the knockout stages.

The former Inter Milan custodian has started all four league games for United this season, keeping one clean sheet and conceding seven goals. However, his absence during the AFCON is set to be a headache for Ten Hag at a crucial stage of the season.