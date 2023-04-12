“Couldn’t have so many blacks and Muslims” - PSG coach Christophe Galtier’s alleged racist and Islamophobic remarks leak, sparks social media outrage

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has landed in hot water after his alleged racist and Islamophobic remarks were leaked to the media.

An email in which former OGC Nice director of football Julien Fournier made serious allegations against Galtier was disclosed by journalists Romain Molina and Daniel Riolo on Tuesday (April 11).

The said email was sent by Fournier to INEOS (the company that owns Nice) director Dave Brailsford. It brings to light the racist and Islamophobic remarks the PSG boss made during his time with Les Aiglons.

Fournier wrote to Brailsford to explain in detail about a conversation he had with Galtier. The former Nice director of football alleged that the tactician expressed his discontent at having many black and Muslim players on the team. A section of the email read (h/t Get French Football News):

“He (Christophe Galtier) told me that I had to take into account the ‘reality of the city’ and that we couldn’t have so many blacks and Muslims in the team. He said to me ‘Last night, I went to the restaurant and everyone came down on me to say that we have a team of blacks’ then added ‘Julien, you must realize what city we are in, we’re in the city of (former mayor) Jacques Medecin. Our team does not reflect to what people want, just as it does not reflect myself’.”

It is worth noting that Galtier's current employers PSG are owned by the Doha-based organization Qatar Sports Investments. The coach's remarks are thus unlikely to go down well with Les Parisiens owners as Qatar is a Muslim country.

Julien Fournier had hinted at problems with PSG boss Christophe Galtier

Christophe Galtier and Julien Fournier worked together during the former's stint as Nice's manager in the 2021-22 season. Both left their respective roles at the end of the campaign.

Fournier hinted at problems with the PSG manager in an interview with RMC Sport last September. He said (h/t GFFN):

"The relationship I had with Christophe was chaotic from the beginning. If I explain the reasons why Christophe and I argued, he wouldn’t be able to enter any dressing room in France or in Europe."

With the issues Fournier alluded to now in the media, it remains to be seen how it will affect Christophe Galtier.

