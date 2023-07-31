Manchester United legend David Beckham's son, Romeo Beckham, shared a picture on his social media account with his longtime girlfriend, Mia Regan.

Beckham and his partner, Regan, made their relationship public in May 2019 and since then, the two have been spotted together at several junctures. However, how the couple met each other for the first time has not been revealed by either of them.

Mia Regan was born on November 19, 2002, and she currently works as a model. She has completed successful campaigns with top brands such as Balmain, Gucci Beauty, and British Vogue. In addition to that, Regan was also part of Victoria Beckham’s fashion line. Moreover, she has also appeared at Paris Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week.

Consequently, since they started dating, Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan have been together through thick and thin. Hence, the Brentford B star took to Instagram to share a cute update on his relationship with fans.

In the picture, Romeo Beckham can be seen kissing his longtime girlfriend, Mia Regan, while the two have been sitting on the grass wearing swimsuits.

"Crazy how lucky I am with this person," Beckham captioned his Instagram post.

Romeo's mother, Victoria Beckham, showered love on the couple by commenting with heart emojis on the post.

Victoria Beckham's comment under Romeo's Instagram post

Romeo Beckham shares a hilarious response to his parents spending time with Lionel Messi

Romeo Beckham recently came forward with a hilarious response to a post shared by her mother, Victoria Beckham, on social media. Lionel Messi's arrival in Major League Soccer has made David Beckham's Inter Miami a front-runner in the race for popularity and profits.

Moreover, the Herons are also back on track, as they recorded consecutive wins in the Leagues Cup against Cruz Azul and Atlanta United. Hence, in addition to his great performance on the field, the Argentine has also been enjoying his time off the field.

Thus, David Beckham's wife, Victoria Beckham, recently shared a picture with Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets, along with their spouses, having dinner together. Reacting to the post, Beckham commented:

"Fomo level 10000%"

Romeo Beckham's comment under Victoria Beckham's Instagram post

Earlier this year, Brentford B signed a one-year contract with Romeo after he joined them last season on a loan from Inter Miami. Moreover, Brentford's senior team plays in the Premier League.