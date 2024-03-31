"Crazy how useless this team is without Messi" - Inter Miami fans beg for Lionel Messi to return after draw against New York City FC

Inter Miami fans called for their Argentine superstar Lionel Messi to return to the squad after a dismal recent 1-1 draw against New York City FC in the MLS.

New signing and Messi's former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez nodded in unmarked from a freekick to give the Herons the lead in the 14th minute. However, they conceded an equalizer in the 34th minute and couldn't create much offensively in the absence of their superstar forward.

Fans took to social media to vent their frustration after the shocking display, saying that they desperately needed Leo to return to the squad if they were to have any chance at the MLS title.

One fan said:

"Crazy how useless this team is without Messi."

Another one added:

"Nothing without Messi."

Here are a selection of fan reactions (via X):

Messi has been out of action due to a hamstring injury, and has not featured for Miami since their 3-1 win against Nashville in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 matchup. He also sat out Argentina's recent friendly games El Salvador and Costa Rica.

However, he is reportedly set to return within a couple of days. Inter Miami assistant coach Javier Morales said that the club were hopeful that Leo would return for the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal against Monterrey on April 4.

"Would be a dream" - Real Madrid wonderkid would love to play with Lionel Messi at the Olympics

In an interview with Diario Sport (via AS), Real Madrid youngster Nico Paz said that he would love to be a part of Argentina's Paris Olympic football squad and play alongside superstar Lionel Messi.

The midfielder was enjoying a great season for RM Castilla when he was called up to the first-team squad. He has made eight senior appearances across all competitions in 2023-24, scoring his first goal for Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League against Italian giants Napoli.

Real Madrid have reportedly barred their players to join their national squad for the Olympic Games, especially those who will be playing in the upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 and Copa America.

However, the 19-year-old midfielder, who was part of Argentina's squad for their recent friendlies against Costa Rica and El Salvador, said that he would love to represent La Albiceleste at the Olympics.

He said:

"It would be a dream for me to be at the Olympic Games, I’d love it. My father was able to play in Atlanta 96... We’ll have to see how the season ends, if Masche (Argentina U-20 coach Javier Mascherano) calls me and if the club lets me."

He also savoured the prospect of potentially playing alongside Leo, saying that it would be special if the superstar joined the Olympic squad for one last time in his career. He added:

"Messi playing would be the perfect end to everything. It would depend on whether he’s up for it and the schedule, and how he gets there. For us boys it would be a dream."