“Cristiano [Ronaldo] got criticised here” - Real Madrid superstar opens up on dealing with pressure at the club

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger recently spoke about dealing with the pressure of playing for such an illustrious club.

Rudiger joined Los Blancos last summer on a free transfer after the expiration of his contract with Chelsea. The German has since made 43 appearances across competitions for the club. However, Rudiger is yet to establish himself as an undisputed starter for the team. He has often faced criticism for his not-so-world-class performances as well.

Rudiger recently addressed the criticism he has received this campaign. He claimed that even club legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema had to undergo a phase where not everyone was convinced. Hence, he is embracing the challenge. Rudiger said (h/t Madrid Xtra):

"Dealing with pressure at Real Madrid? For me, it’s very simple. Cristiano got criticized here, Benzema got criticized here, Modrić, all of them. Who am I to not get criticized?"

Rudiger was a part of Real Madrid's starting XI for the clash against Celta Vigo on April 22. Los Blancos earned a 2-0 win in the La Liga home clash. Marco Asensio and Eder Militao were the scorers for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti reacted to the win against Celta Vigo

The win against Celta Vigo meant Real Madrid have now won four back-to-back matches across competitions. Since the 3-2 home loss against Villareal on April 8, Ancelotti's side have managed to bounce back to winning ways.

The Italian manager was very happy with the team's performance. He lauded the side's mentality and resilience. Speaking to the media following the win against Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu, Ancelotti said (via Los Blancos' website):

"I was very pleased with the team's attitude. We controlled the game well. The team look good out there and we were able to rest the players with the most fatigue. I made the changes to slow the game down a bit because the team was doing well and all the players are feeling good. Asensio and Camavinga partcicularly stood out."

He further added:

"We have to manage the next games adequately and I have every confidence in the squad. We can handle the rotations very well because the attitude of the team is positive and that's the most important thing for these games and even more so when you get home at six o'clock on a Wednesday morning and play on Saturday. The team is very strong mentally."

It is difficult for Real Madrid to win the La Liga title this season due to their eight-point difference with league leaders Barcelona, having played one more game.

Los Blancos, however, are still active in the Copa del Rey and in the UEFA Champions League. They will play Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final and Manchester City in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Poll : 0 votes