Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr's official X account shuts down 'obnoxiously funny fake news' about new signing Jhon Duran's housing

Al-Nassr have shut down a recent rumor about their player and Cristiano Ronaldo's new teammate Jhon Duran via their X account (formerly Twitter). The Colombia international joined the Saudi Pro League outfit from Aston Villa in the recent winter transfer window for a reported fee that could rise to £75 million.

Recent reports claimed that Duran would live with his girlfriend in Bahrain and jet to training every day, traveling around 500 miles. It was said that the young striker decided to do so because Saudi Arabian law did not allow you to live with an unmarried partner.

Shutting down these false claims, Al-Nassr wrote on X:

"We all heard about what’s called 'fake news', but this Is an obnoxiously funny fake news! We are happy that our club matters this much."

Trending

"Jhon loves Riyadh and his house is near the club and the stadium. He is our new family member."

Expand Tweet

While Duran may be thrilled to join Ronaldo and Co., his move has caught a certain portion of the footballing universe by surprise. With the former Aston Villa star only 21, many would have expected him to continue his career in Europe.

A move away from Villa Park was certainly on the cards due to the competition Duran was facing from Ollie Watkins for a starting position. Despite appearing mostly off the bench, the youngster has seven goals in the Premier League and three in the Champions League this campaign.

Unai Emery's comments about Jhon Duran's move before striker joined Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery admitted that Jhon Duran's sale could be good news for the club before the striker joined Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr. He said (via Euro Sport):

"I don’t know exactly until everything is done if Jhon Duran is leaving but if he is leaving it is good news for us because it means they are paying good money."

"Because we have developed one young player in two years to get this offer. It is not only for the club, it is the club, the players and team. Those circumstances can be positive."

While Emery admitted that Duran's sale aided the club financially, he is likely to know the talent that the club lost out on. However, the Villans were finding it difficult to accommodate the Colombian along with Ollie Watkins.

The England international has netted 11 goals and bagged nine assists in 33 games across competitions this campaign. Last year, Watkins scored 27 goals in all competitions from 53 outings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback