Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi among 3 footballers who lead the way as Forbes reveal list of 10 highest-paid athletes in 2023

Forbes revealed the list of the 10 highest-paid athletes in 2023, with the top three positions comprising of well-known footballers. Cristiano Ronaldo led the way, while PSG stars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe came in second and third, respectively.

Following his acrimonious exit from Manchester United last year, Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr for a staggering annual fee of $46 million while drawing an additional $90 million from endorsements, licensing income, and other business endeavors, making him the highest-earning athlete of 2023.

At a close $130 million, his arch-rival Messi came in second, drawing $65 million on and off the field. He left Barcelona to join PSG in 2021 and continued to rake in extraordinary wages, but he is also a beneficiary of lucrative endorsement deals with Adidas, Budweiser, and PepsiCo.

The Argentine has also signed a deal with Socios, a blockchain-based fan platform that earns him an estimated $20 million a year.

His teammate Mbappe reportedly makes $120 million, of which $100 million alone is his on-field income, more than any footballer on the planet. He's also the only athlete in the top 10 under the age of 30.

The 24-year-old signed a record contract extension with PSG last year that saw him earn more than a million dollars per week while also becoming a player ambassador for Sorare, a cryptocurrency-based fantasy game.

Forbes' list also features basketball star LeBron James ($119.5 million), boxing star Canelo Alvarez ($110 million), golf duo Dustin Johnson ($107 million) and Phil Mickelson ($106 million), NBA star Stephen Curry ($100.4 million), tennis legend Roger Federer ($95.1 million), and finally another basketball star, Kevin Durant ($89.1 million).

Ronaldo, Messi, and Mbappe still rule the roost

Cristiano Ronaldo might be playing away from the limelight of European football, but he continues to garner headlines for his performances with Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr.

He recently ended his goal drought and scored in their 4-0 win over Al-Raed, opening the floodgates in the fourth minute of the game for his 12th goal in the Saudi Pro League.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are guiding PSG to their second consecutive Ligue 1 title, forging a devastating on-field partnership to pick every defense apart.

Last weekend, the Parisians unexpectedly went down 3-1 to Lorient but remained five points ahead of the chasing pack.

