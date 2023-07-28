"Cristiano Ronaldo pull", "Wanted to join the GOAT" - Fans react as Bayern Munich superstar set to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Fans on Twitter reacted following transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano's announcement that Bayern Munich superstar Sadio Mane is set to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr.

Bayern have accepted Al-Alamy's €40 million bid, and the Senegalese attacker will earn €40 million per season at the Saudi Pro League club. Mane becomes the Saudi Pro League club's fourth signing in the summer transfer window.

They have already swooped in Alex Telles, Marcelo Brozovic and Seko Fofana. Luis Castro was also appointed the new coach. The 61-year-old Portuguese manager's side is shaping up nicely ahead of the upcoming season.

Fofana, Brozović, Telles… Mané pic.twitter.com/w0eZqFQxgD Sadio Mané to Al Nassr, here we go! Deal in place between the two clubs, Bayern have accepted the verbal proposal after advanced talks yesterday 🟡Paperwork to be checked on player side and then medical will be booked, deal will be done.Fofana, Brozović, Telles… Mané

Mane was a phenomenal player for Liverpool during his stint at the Merseyside club. The Senegalese scored 120 goals and provided 48 assists in 269 games across competitions.

However, his Bayern Munich stint didn't go according to plan, as he bagged only 12 goals and six assists in 38 games last season. Mane now has the chance to rejuvenate his career in the Saudi Pro League.

What Cristiano Ronaldo said about Al-Nassr's pre-season?

Al-Nassr have concluded their pre-season tour following camps in Portugal and Japan. They played Celta Vigo, Benfica, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan during the tour.

Cristiano Ronaldo reflected on his team's pre-season, sounding pleased with the way the team have geared up ahead of the 2023-24 season. The Portugal captain said:

"We are on the road, and we know that the season will be very long and difficult, but we are preparing well. We are now better, not only Fofana but Brozovic, Telles and the upcoming players.

"We are very happy. Great preparation with the upcoming reinforcements. The staff is very good. The coach puts in new ideas, and the training is different with more intensity."

With Sadio Mane's arrival, Al-Nassr have only gotten stronger for the forthcoming season. Ronaldo's ambitions of winning a trophy this season with the Saudi Pro League club might come to fruition after a trophyless 2022-23 campaign.