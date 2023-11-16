Cristiano Ronaldo reacts as Georgina Rodriguez shares Instagram photo-dump from ‘beautiful day at work’

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez has once again enthralled her massive following on social media. The latest series of photographs shared by the supermodel showcases her in a figure-embracing white attire.

It's a choice that has left her 52.9 million followers on Instagram thoroughly mesmerized, with her superstar partner also reacting.

The 29-year-old beauty's recent post quickly garnered over two million likes, thanks to her significant influence on the platform. Accompanying the striking images, Georgina Rodriguez added a simple caption, stating, "A beautiful day at work." Cristiano Ronaldo reacted by liking the post.

Cristiano Ronaldo likes Georgina Rodriguez's Instagram post.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo continues to make waves with his current club Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. This chapter of his career follows a rather turbulent departure from Manchester United last year.

The five-time Ballon d'Or recipient has been in sensational form this season, contributing 16 goals and nine assists across 17 appearances for the Saudi Arabian powerhouse.

His presence in Al-Nassr has helped bring other world-class players to the club, with Sadio Mane, Aymeric Laporte, and Marcelo Brozovic joining up.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's Lisbon mansion plans cause concerns among local residents

Cristiano Ronaldo's plans to erect a lavish mansion in his native Lisbon have sparked discontent among the locals. This is primarily due to the extensive and disruptive construction process.

According to Marca, the property is situated in the picturesque region of Cascais, a mere 20 minutes west of Lisbon. It boasts an estimated value of a staggering €22 million, which positions it as the most expensive residence in the entire country.

However, the construction of such a grandiose mansion has inevitably led to a series of complications. Spanish news outlet Ok Diario (via Marca), has highlighted that the project's budget has ballooned and the completion timeline has been pushed back.

This has not been a pleasant situation for the locals who will soon call Cristiano Ronaldo their neighbour.

A local resident of Cascais expressed their frustration to Ok Diario, lamenting the prolonged three-year construction period that has drastically altered the tranquillity of their environment (via Marca):

"We've had three years of construction. The house is so big that it looks like a hospital. My street has been cut off for months, my garden is full of dust. All because of the 'pyramid' of Pharaoh Ronaldo."

The report anticipates that the construction efforts will extend until June of 2024, indicating that the residents of Cascais may have to endure the inconveniences for a while longer.