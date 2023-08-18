Cristiano Ronaldo’s ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk thrills fans with latest photoshoot in yellow bodysuit on tennis clay court

Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk wore a yellow bodysuit in her latest tennis-themed photoshoot, leaving her Instagram followers in awe.

The Russian supermodel met Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009, the year that the superstar swapped Manchester United for Real Madrid, and the pair started dating soon after. Their relationship garnered significant attention from fans and media, although it came to an end in January 2015.

Irina Shayk started seeing Hollywood star Bradley Cooper later that year and went on to have a daughter - Lea De Seine - with him. However, the couple eventually broke up in June 2019. She is now rumored to be dating National Football League (NFL) legend Tom Brady.

Meanwhile, Irina Shayk has continued to grow in the modeling industry, often walking the ramp for luxury brands like Versace and Ralph Lauren. She boasts over 22 million followers on Instagram, where she collaborates with the likes of Victoria's Secret.

The model recently posted a set of five images on her Instagram account in which she can be seen wearing a yellow bodysuit, posing on a tennis clay court. She also flaunted a pair of thigh-high boots and a see-through wrap-around on her waist. Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-partner wrote:

"Summer …☀️"

The images have already garnered over 250,000 likes on the social media platform. Reactions also came from Ronaldo fans, who posted several GIFs of the Portuguese icon. One wrote:

"You need CR7."

Another commented:

"No Ronaldo, no summer...☀️"

Ronaldo and Irina do not follow each other on Instagram, although their fans continue to have a go at each other on social media.

Cristiano Ronaldo started dating Georgina Rodriguez after breakup with Irina Shayk

Cristiano Ronaldo met Georgina Rodriguez in 2016, one year after his breakup with Irina Shayk. Georgina was working as a sales assistant at a Gucci retail store in Spain at the time, while the superstar was at Real Madrid. The pair has, nevertheless, been in a relationship since.

It is worth noting that the Portuguese icon already had a son - Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, whose mother's identity remains unknown - when he met Georgina. The pair had twins via surrogacy in the United States in June 2017. The Argentina-born Spanish model also gave birth to a girl later that year.

The couple were expecting another pair of twins last year, but the male twin died during childbirth. Meanwhile, the female twin - Bella - survived, meaning Ronaldo now has five children. They all live together in Saudi Arabia, where the forward plays for Al-Nassr.